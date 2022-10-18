Getting Sick Due To Weather Changes? 4 Tips For Prevention

One may become more susceptible to diseases due to the current weather and air quality. You can stop further lung harm by avoiding contact with ill or congested others.

Seasons changes can bring a host of illnesses because of sudden changes in the temperature. Know how you can beat them!

Season changes can be very tricky to handle if you are not careful with your health. Now, as summer has come to a permanent end, it is now fall season and soon winter will be knocking on the door. When summer season ends, it is indeed a very sweet relief. This means no more heat waves, no more sweating and no more worrying about how much electricity your ac is consuming each month. On the other hand, season change also means that there will be a sudden shift in the temperature, humidity and climate as a whole. This is the exact time when people need to be extra careful about there health as season also means the spread of diseases. It does not always have to be severe viral fever, it can also be stuffy nose, scratchy throat, sinusitis or even different allergies. The cooler air can often affect our immune systems and bring about increased susceptibility to colds and flu. Here are 5 ways to prevent you from getting sick during the transition to cold weather.

STAY SAFE THIS FALL BY FOLLOWING THESE HABITS

Safety habits that can go a long way!

Maintain Good Hygiene

This is a very simple habit but very crucial. Your hands are the most exposed to all kind of germs and it is the easiest mode of contracting diseases and getting exposed to germs. You use your hands to do anything and everything and then you put them in your eyes, ears and mouth. This way it becomes easier for the germs get inside your body and cause infections. Thus, we can safely establish that maintaining good hand hygiene can solve a lot of problems and prevent a lot of illnesses. You can either wash your hands regularly or keep a hand sanitizer as both of these habits can help you stay healthy.

TRENDING NOW

Gargle Water

Gargling with warm to hot water can decreases the risks of contracting an infection. Influenza spreads very fast and it spreads from people who are already infected. If you make it a habit of gargling, it can help build your immunity and also help fight away external germs and infections. Drinking warm water instead of cold water can also help your body ward off infections as warm water can help kill any germs that your body might come in contact with.

Exercise Regularly

Exercise has a great impact on immunity. Staying in shape will not just help you ward off heart problems or obesity, it can also help you stay away from seasonal cold, influenza or viral fever. A study showed that the immune systems of those who regularly engaged in mild exercise (45 minutes of exercise 3-5 days per week) were more capable of fighting off upper respiratory illnesses.

Get Adequate Sleep

Experiencing less and poor quality sleep when the temperatures have become cold is not particularly good for your health. It can decrease you immunity power and you will end up getting infected with flu or viral fever. Avoid getting sick by simply maintain a proper sleep schedule. People who slept less are more susceptible to catching a cold thus, it is important that you get at least 7 hours of sleep everyday.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES