Getting Ready For A Short-Stay Surgery, Do Not Hesitate To Ask These Questions

Fear of surgery will go away if patients get answers to some important questions regarding surgery and make an informed decision.

The very mention of surgery can lead to nervousness and anxiety among most people, especially when they or their loved ones have to undergo one. Lakhs of people in India undergo surgery each year and barring a small percentage, majorities of the surgeries are short-stay surgeries.

Short- stay surgeries, as the name suggests, are those that usually require staying in the hospital for a day or two at the most. They can be elective surgeries that are scheduled according to the patient's convenience, an example being gall- stone removal surgery. These surgeries are generally not life- threatening and some patients simply undergo one to get rid of pain or other potential health risks associated with the condition. Still, not all elective surgeries are optional and can lead to complications if delayed for a long time.

"I personally know people who have been nervous and anxious while walking into an operation theatre for something as simple as a cataract-removal surgery. I feel that a lot of this nervousness is due to the fear of the unknown. This fear will go away if patients get answers to some important questions regarding surgery and make an informed decision," says Bidhan Chowdhury, Founder of TaCa Healthcare (India) and a serial entrepreneur known for his cost-effective healthcare solutions in South East Asia.

Some of these questions include: Who is the best surgeon for a particular surgery? What are the benefits of the surgery? Are there any side- effects? How much time would the full recovery take? What are the precautions the patient would be required to take? What are the risks involved?

How to identify the best surgeon?

These days identifying the surgeon who is among the best for a particular elective surgery has become much easier in today's age. Enquiring in personal and professional circles certainly is one way to go about it. Online reviews, though not 100 percent reliable, can also be a good way to identify the right surgeon. The key questions here are the experience of the doctor, his or her area of expertise, the number of surgeries/procedures he/she has performed, the success rate, and so on.

Well begun is half- done, according to a popular saying, and finding the right surgeon is definitely a good beginning, as it can go a long way in reducing the risks. It is not just important to ask the doctor the relevant questions, but also the rights of the patient and family members. But many a time, the patients and worried family members simply accept whatever they are told by the doctor or a hospital.

How to choose the right hospital?

Choosing the right hospital for undergoing surgery is as important as the surgeon. What may be the right hospital for one procedure may not be the best for another treatment. Patients must choose the hospital that is the best for them. One of the things to consider while finalising the hospital is the treatment offerings. An equally important factor is its location. Ideally, the hospital should not be very far from one's residence, since the patient may have to visit it more than once for follow-up checks. Whether the hospital has the necessary accreditations and approvals is another critical point. Pre-operative care, which allows a patient to be mentally and physically ready for the surgery, should also be considered.

What are the risks involved?

Medical science has made tremendous advances in recent years, but all surgeries, even simple elective ones, come with a few risks. It is the patients' right to know in detail about the risks involved in the surgery, the potential complications, and the possible side-effects before he/she goes undergoes a surgery.

Why is the surgery recommended, and how does it benefit the patient?

It is equally important to explain why a particular surgery is being recommended and how it would benefit the patient? It is also important to get a second opinion before undergoing the surgery. It is understood that this may not always be possible in case of emergency surgeries, but it can and should certainly be done in case of elective surgeries and other non-threatening surgeries. A second opinion means that two experts have independently evaluated the patient's condition and recommended the way ahead. Not only is the patient better informed, but he or she can also go ahead with the particular surgery with a greater degree of confidence. Though not very widespread, there can also be cases wherein the patient learns after the second opinion that undergoing the surgery is not a 100% must and he can explore other options.

What's the estimated cost of the surgery?

One of the biggest concerns of a majority of the patients and family members is the cost of surgery and arranging funds, especially for emergency surgeries when time is of utmost importance. The hospitalisation costs have gone through the roof over the years and even short-stay surgeries can leave one poorer by a few lakh rupees. Patients and family members need to be informed in advance about the cost of the surgery so that they know how much they will need to spend. This is important to avoid any last-minute surprises and disputes.

Can the surgery costs go up?

Even in cases where the patient is covered by a health insurance policy, one needs to understand these insurance covers come with certain exemptions, and the patient and family members must be told about the approximate cost they would have to bear. In a majority of cases, the final bill should not exceed the estimate, and certainly not by a big margin, unless some complication cropped up during surgery and required additional medicines, procedures, or personnel. Even then, the patient and family members must be taken into confidence about the eventual costs. The patient must also tally the bill to ensure he/she is not paying anything extra.

To sum up, as the patient or a family member, you are entitled to know everything about the surgery that is being recommended, and the best way to do so is by asking the right questions.