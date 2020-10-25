As winter approaches, you may be more likely to catch cold or seasonal influenza (flu) as viruses tend to survive longer in cold and dry weather. There are also concerns that COVID-19 may become more lethal in the winter months. As COVID-19 and flu share some common symptoms, it may become more difficult to identify people infected with the novel coronavirus. This may contribute to the spread of the disease. Therefore, the World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted the importance of widespread anti-flu vaccinations this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Several studies have also suggested that getting a flu shot can help reduce the risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and reduce the burden on the healthcare system. But are you aware of the side effects of flu vaccines? Also Read - Will coronavirus pandemic get worse in winter?

Common flu shot side effects you should know

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone age 6 months or older. It is best to get vaccinated by end of October or early November before the flu season begins.

The flu vaccine may prevent you from getting sick with influenza, but the shot itself may cause some side effects, which are very similar to symptoms of the flu. In addition to the pain, redness or swelling near the shot, you may experience headaches, muscle soreness, fever and nausea after getting the flu vaccine.

In rare cases, one may develop an allergic reaction to the flu shot and experience more severe side effects, including trouble breathing, wheezing, swelling around eyes or mouth, hives, feeling weak, dizziness, etc. Typically, these symptoms appear within a few minutes to hours after getting the vaccine.

Use of FluMist, a nasal spray form of the flu vaccine, is also known to cause symptoms like –

Runny nose or nasal congestion

Fever

Sore throat

Sore muscles

Decreased Appetite

Wheezing

Cough

Vomiting

These symptoms are your normal immune response to the vaccine, and they won’t last long. They may be gone in a day or two. Therefore, one shouldn’t avoid getting the flu shot because of fear of these normal side effects.

If you continue to feel sick for a sustained amount of time getting the shot, it may be due to other viral infections that the flu vaccine doesn’t protect you against.

Why you should get vaccinated against influenza?

Influenza usually resolves on its own in a week or two, but sometimes it can lead to hospitalisation and even death. In some people, flu may lead to severe complications like pneumonia, bronchitis, asthma flare-ups, inflammation of the heart (myocarditis), brain (encephalitis), or muscle (myositis, rhabdomyolysis, sinus and ear infections. Pneumonia can be fatal for older adults and people with a chronic illness.

According to the WHO, seasonal influenza kills up to 650,000 people every year. Thus, it is necessary to get vaccinated against the flu every year, especially for young children, older people, pregnant women, or those with weakened immune systems. In addition, getting a flu shot may also help your body to develop antibodies against several strains of the influenza virus.

Flu infection during pregnancy is linked to preterm labor and preterm birth. Therefore, current guidelines strongly recommended flu vaccination during pregnancy.

Getting flu vaccine during pregnancy can also protect newborns from the virus in the first few months of life. Take note – the flu is more deadly for newborns.