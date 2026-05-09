Getting enough sleep may matter more for longevity than diet and exercise: Here's why

New research suggests quality sleep may influence longevity more strongly than diet or exercise highlighting rest as a critical pillar of long term health and wellness.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 9, 2026 12:10 PM IST

A healthy eating plan and exercise are the golden rules that many follow to improve the quality of life. But a new study suggests that there's another culprit that can have a greater impact on life expectancy which is sleep. Researchers from the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) point out that not getting enough sleep could be more closely linked to a shorter lifespan than poor nutrition or exercise habits highlighting the importance of optimal sleep to health and longevity.

The 2025 study published in Sleep Advances was based solely on information gathered from surveys in the United States from 2019 to 2025 in which the relationship between reported sleep duration and life expectancy patterns was examined. Scientists who examined the data came to a point where anyone who failed to get 7 hours of sleep or more was considered a threshold for insufficient sleep.

Missing link of longevity. (Image: AI Generated)

'This research really drives that point home'

The researchers also accounted for other risk factors that could impact lifespan including physical inactivity, education and employment status in which they found the relationship between sleep deprivation and decreased lifespan remained unchanged. Smoking was the only factor that was more strongly linked to a lower life expectancy.

Andrew McHill, sleep physiologist at OHSU said that he was surprised to find that not getting enough sleep has such a strong correlation with life expectancy. In his words, "We've always thought sleep is important but this research really drives that point home: People really should strive to get seven to nine hours of sleep if at all possible." Researchers emphasise that the study was observational and cannot prove that lack of sleep shortens lifespan but the results of the study did indicate that sleep length was a good predictor of long term health.

Sleep matters. (Image: AI Generated)

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Why is sleep important?

Sleep is an important factor in physical and mental health as researchers claim that just one poor sleep is enough to alter brain function, immune system responses, mood, concentration and energy. In addition to these acute health issues chronic sleep loss has been associated with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension and obesity which could also lead to a shorter lifespan.

Tips to get better sleep

While some lifestyle changes may help improve sleep experts believe that work, stress and child care responsibilities can disrupt sleep patterns. But the good news is that a few minor changes can help you get better sleep. Here's the list:

Avoid doomscrolling or spending too much excessive screen time before bed

Abide by a regular bedtime routine daily

Stay active daily by doing yoga or walking

Limit caffeine in the afternoons and evenings

Guarantee a comfortable and enjoyable sleep environment

Relax and take time to breathe out stress

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Societyrecommend at least 7 hours of sleep for adults every night for their good health. The study is believed to be a reminder to the importance of sleep in addition to diet and exercise. "A good night's sleep will make you feel better, and help you live longer," McHill added.

This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalized guidance regarding sleep, health, or lifestyle decisions.

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