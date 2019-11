Researchers say that ‘men with high levels of anxiety and depression had a 30 per cent greater risk of heart attack and 24 per cent greater risk of stroke than men with no distress. © Shutterstock

Depression is a common malaise that affects millions of people globally. According to the World Health Organisation, more than 300 million people around the world are suffering from this mental condition that causes mood fluctuations and short-lived emotional responses to challenges in everyday life. This premier organisation also says that almost 800 000 people die due to depression- related suicides every year. It is a sad fact that, despite this, less than 10 per cent of depressed people receive the required treatment. Researchers from the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology say that, ‘since the early 1990s, many studies have reported prevalence of major depression between 17 per cent and 27 per cent in hospitalised patients with cardiac disease’. It is a fact that when people are depressed, they usually make unhealthy lifestyle and food choices. As a result, health suffers. Moreover, this condition stimulates the production of stress hormones and increases the levels of cortisol and glucose in the body. Depressed people are also unlikely to exercise, follow a healthy diet, avoid or give up smoking. All this takes a toll on the health of a person.

According to an Australian study, depression can increase the risk of heart attack by 30 per cent and stroke by 44 per cent. This was published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes. Researchers from the Universities of Edinburgh and Queensland followed almost 221,677 Australian adults between the ages of 60 to 62 years for 5 years. None of the participants had any heart conditions at the start of the study. They asked participants questions regarding their mental health including psychological distress. Participants answered a simple 10-item questionnaire known as the Kessler Psychological Distress Scale.

Anxiety, depression can lead to heart attack: Research

Researchers saw that 16 per cent of the participants reported moderate anxiety and depression and 7 per cent high to very high levels of stress. Women had more moderate to high levels of anxiety and depression than men. It was also more common among the youth, low-income adults and people who followed an unhealthy lifestyle and had poor health.

The team of researchers saw that the overall risk of having a heart attack or stroke rose with each level of psychological distress. In the 5 years, there was a total of 4,573 heart attacks and 2,421 strokes. Researchers say that ‘men with high levels of anxiety and depression had a 30 per cent greater risk of heart attack and 24 per cent greater risk of stroke than men with no distress. For women, the figures were 18 per cent for heart attack and about 44 per cent for stroke than women with no distress.

Researchers, therefore, concluded that there is a significant link between mental and physical health. They also say that ‘stress, anxiety and depression are well known risk factors for heart disease’. But they also add that ‘it is important to consider mental health right alongside other well-established risk factors like high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Need to recognise ‘psychocardiology’: Experts

A study at the Loyola University Health System says that there is a need to recognise a new subspecialty, ‘psychocardiology’. This will help diagnose and treat patients who suffer both depression and heart disease. They say that this will raise awareness among physicians and the public and foster a closer working relationship between psychiatrists and cardiologists.

In the course of this study, researchers found that an inflammatory biomarker, interleukin-6, which has an association with cardiovascular diseases, was significantly higher in the blood of 48 patients diagnosed with major depression than it was in 20 healthy controls. According to them, ‘depression triggers a chronic inflammation, which leads to heart disease, which causes depression, which leads to more heart disease’.

Causes of cardiac disease

There are many causes of cardiovascular diseases, which occur when there is any damage to your heart or blood vessels. One cause may be a build-up of fatty plaques in your arteries. This blocks and, therefore, inhibits the flow of blood through your arteries. This condition is called atherosclerosis and it is the most common cause of cardiovascular disease.

Other than this, congenital heart defects, hypertension and diabetes may cause this problem. Substance abuse, stress, unhealthy lifestyle and bad food choices are known risk factors. Some prescription medications and herbal remedies may also cause cardiac diseases. Sometimes, infections caused by bacteria, viruses and parasites may also lead to this condition. Rheumatic fever and connective tissue disorders are other causes.

Symptoms of cardiac disease

Symptoms of cardiac problems often differ for men and women. While men may experience chest pain, women may also experience shortness of breath, fatigue and nausea along with chest pain. But normal symptoms of cardiac disease are irregular heartbeat, chest pain accompanied by a feeling of tightness and discomfort. You may also experience shortness of breath, general weakness or coldness in limbs, pain in the jaw, neck throat, upper abdomen and back, lightheadedness and dizziness. Swelling in the hands, ankles or feet may also indicate a cardiac problem as can a dry or persistent cough.

Prevention tips

You may have cardiac problems if you have a genetic condition or were born with a defect. Otherwise, you can easily bring down your risk of or avoid the development of cardiac diseases. The first thing to do is follow a healthy lifestyle and eat nutritious meals. Avoid smoking and keep a check on your alcohol intake. Go for regular check-up and maintain your blood sugar, cholesterol and glucose levels. Start exercising for at least 30 minutes every day. If going to a gym is a problem, walk in the park or instead of taking the car walk to the market. Take the stairs instead of the elevator.

If you are overweight, get rid of your excess kilos. Obesity is a known risk factor of cardiac diseases. And, of course, eat healthy. Have a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables. Add more fibre to your diet. Plan well-balanced meals. All these simple steps will significantly bring down your risk of cardiac diseases.