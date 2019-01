If you are living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), then you are not alone. According to a study published in International Journal of Pulmonary & Respiratory Sciences, this inflammatory lung disease affects 251 million people across the globe and is the reason behind 3.15 million deaths every year. Characterised by shortness of breath, and severe coughing and wheezing, a COPD flare-up comes with a host of other symptoms like fatigue, fever, scratchy throat, swollen ankles, confusion and unusual sleepiness. But the good news is that, now, you can bring down the risk of this condition. According to a recent study published in the journal Thorax, vitamin D supplements can cut down your chance of getting a COPD flare-up by 45 per cent.

HOW DO YOU PREVENT A FLARE-UP?

The best way to keep a COPD flare-up at bay is to avoid the probable triggers. The most common culprits include smog, smoke (first hand and second hand), strong perfumes, and allergens among others. Here are the preventive steps you must follow.

Avoid smog

Stay indoors if there is smog outside. “During the winter, you will find heavy smog, which is a combination of smoke and fog. It settles in the lower layer of the atmosphere. Moreover, secondary pollutants like sulphuric acid and nitric acid also come down to this layer. So, you end up breathing in a lot of cold air with toxins. All these increase the chance of a COPD attack during the cold winter days,” explains Dr. PP Bose, Founder, Saans Foundation and Senior Consultant Pulmonologist, National Heart Institute.

Get vaccinated

“If you are a COPD patient , then it’s a must for you to get a flu shot every year and a pneumonia vaccine at a gap of 5 years,” says Dr. Bose. Get your flu shot in September or October every year. “Now there is a new long-acting pneumonia vaccine which claims to give lifelong protection, but it’s good to go for the one offering protection for five years,” he adds.

Kick the butt

This is a must. If you can’t quit it on your own, ask your doctor for help or join a smoking cessation programme. Quitting smoking will enhance your lung function apart from warding off heart attack risks.

Prepare yourself in advance for a flare-up

“If you are a COPD patient, you should follow the weather predictions and consult your doctor at least 15-20 days before the winter sets in to adjust your medication. The dosage needs to be increased depending on your condition,” says Dr. Bose. Have all medicines in stock and know when to use them. Also, make sure that you never run out of your inhaler. Ask your doctor about when to rush to the hospital.

Avoid strong perfumes

Certain scents or odour may trigger a COPD attack. Identify them and buy unscented products for usage in the household. Also, it’s good to use mild perfume.

Maintain hand hygiene

Wash your hands frequently to keep germs and infections at bay. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands as germs may enter your body through these gateways.

Identify your allergen

You could be allergic to a host of things starting from pollens and dust to air pollutants. Consult your doctor and ask for the right antihistamine.

Avoid large meals

When you eat a lot, your stomach, located just below the lungs, presses against your diaphragm, the organ that plays an important role in your breathing mechanism. This makes breathing difficult for you. So, eat frequent but small meals and avoid foods that cause flatulence. Cabbage, cauliflower, sprouts and soda are gassy foods.

Exercise, exercise, exercise

Discuss with your doctor about joining a pulmonary rehabilitation programme. There you will be suggested a host of exercises that strengthen your chest muscles. However, do not stretch yourself too much and focus on endurance workouts. Walking for 20 minutes at a slow pace will also help.

Preserve energy

For a person suffering from COPD, breathing normally can also lead to fatigue. So, you need to conserve your energy levels by avoiding heavy chores, moving slowly and resting after eating. Also, wearing loose-fitting clothes will help as they are easy to put. All these will reduce the risk of a flare-up.



Just relax

High stress levels can worsen a breathing problem and lead to a flare-up. So, do not let anxiety take over you. Practising yoga, meditation and breathing techniques will help. Also, listening to mild music is a good option.

WHAT TO DO WHEN YOU GET A FLARE-UP?

COPD flare-ups can range from mild to severe. In case a mild COPD flare-up, you will be noticeably breathless but you won’t experience coughing. An inhaler should be enough to help. In the moderate form, the condition cannot be controlled by an inhaler and you will cough unusually. In this case, you need to take medicines after consulting your pulmonologist. In severe cases, medicines won’t help, you may experience chest pain, your fingers may turn blue and you will end up feeling unusually drowsy. Rush to the Emergency Room (ER) of your nearest hospital if you get a severe flare-up.

Though COPD is a chronic condition that cannot be cured, a few significant steps can come to your rescue in case of a flare-up.

Grab your quick-acting inhaler

Also known as short-acting bronchodilator inhalers, they target the affected area of your lungs directly with powerful medicines. They soothe the tissues of your airways very fast making it easier for you to breathe easier. Experts recommend the use of bronchodilators with a spacer or nebulizer for increased effectiveness.

Opt for oral corticosteroids

Corticosteroids are used to provide relief from inflammation. They help you widen your airways, making way for more air in and out of your lungs. Your doctor may suggest you to have them for a week to tame the condition. However, prolonged usage of corticosteroids can cause severe damage to your health.

Reach out for your oxygen tank

If you have one at home, breathe in oxygen and try to relax. Get one of your family members to speak to your pulmonologist to decide on the duration.

Rush to the ER

If all of the above measures fail, you need to visit the emergency room. There, a machine may be used for mechanical intervention and you may also need an intravenous bronchodilator and an IV injection to control the symptoms and keep you hydrated. Antibiotics may also be used to tackle respiratory infections like pneumonia.