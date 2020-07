The pungent fragrance of basil is toxic to mosquito larvae. In fact, if you plant this near any stangnant water body, it will prevent mosquitoes from breeding. @Shutterstock

The monsoons are here and with it ends the hot and grimy initial days of the summer season. This is the time to rejoice and enjoy the rains that brings relief from the sweltering heat. But along with the rains come a host of maladies too. This is the season of bugs and water borne diseases. Mosquitoes flourish in this season and brings with them diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria. You may also notice a proliferation of flies, spiders and what not. Being bitten by these bugs is not a pleasant thing. Of course, you can always use insect repellants. But these come with their own health hazards as well. The best way to beat this problem is by getting some pest repellant plants. Yes, there are many plants that can keep insects away. And the best thing is that these plants will brighten up your house and give it pleasant vibes.

Here are a few pest repellant plants that you can get home this year to keep those pesky bugs away.

Marigolds

These beautiful golden flowers give away a scent that is repulsive for lice and mosquitoes. You can easily plant these near your front and back doors. The best thing about these plants are that you can even grow them in pots. These are easy to maintain and all you need to do is water them regularly and watch them flower and thrive.

Chrysanthemums

These flowers can brighten up any space and make it lively. It is also one of the best plants to keep bugs away. A lot of creepy crawlies like ants, beetles, cockroaches, silverfish, bed bugs, spider mites and ticks will give your house a wide berth if you get some chrysanthemums. These are such effect pest repellant plants that some of the bug repellents you see in the market may have this as an ingredient.

Citronella grass

Just one whiff of this grass is enough o keep mosquitoes away. It is one of the best natural mosquitoe repellant. The refreshing smell works like magic. It will be a good idea to grow these in a pot and keep it at a place where you spend most of your time. The lemon-like aroma citronella grass will keep other bugs away too.

Basil

The pungent fragrance of basil is toxic to mosquito larvae. In fact, if you plant this near any stangnant water body, it will prevent mosquitoes from breeding. It can also keep flies and other bugs away. Moreover, this plant comes with a whole lot of health benefits. You can chew a few leaves with honey to cure a cough, which is so common during this season.

Mint

This is another plant with a pungent smell which is repulsive to many bugs including mosquitoes, flies and even ants. This plant contains an essential oil that can offer relief from bug bites. But be careful with this plat as it has a tendency to grow wild and proliferate. It is best in a flower pot.