All of us know about fatty liver disease, which is so common today. But have you also heard of the fatty lung disease? According to a study at the Thomas Jefferson University, other than a fatty liver and liver failure, alcoholics may also be at risk of pneumonia and life-threatening acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). This happens due to deposits of fat in the lungs. At present, there is no treatment available for these two conditions. A weak immune system, common in alcoholics, may be the reason, researchers say.

FAT IN THE LUNGS MAY CAUSE LUNG DISEASES: STUDY

According to researchers, one of the reasons behind this may be the accumulation of fat in the lungs. Terming this condition, the alcoholic fatty lung, they add that the build-up of fat in the lungs mimics the process that causes fat to build up and destroy the liver of alcoholics. The liver cells of alcoholic people produce fat as a defence mechanism against the toxicity of the alcohol. Over time, this fat builds up and leads to fatty liver disease. This condition can eventually cause liver failure.

The lungs also contain a sub-population of cells that produce fat. According to researchers, surfactant producing cells expel a fatty secretion onto the inner lining of the lung to keep the airways properly lubricated during breathing. For the purpose of the study, they tried to figure out if these surfactant cells also accumulated fat after extended alcohol exposure by also accumulating fat.

FAT ACCUMULATION ALSO HAPPENS IN LUNG’S IMMUNE CELLS: EXPERTS

Researchers experimented on mice and saw that surfactant cells increased their production of triglycerides by 100 per cent and free fatty acids by 300 per cent after being exposed to alcohol. This is in comparison to rats who were given a non-alcoholic diet of equal calories. This fat accumulation was seen not only in surfactant cells but also in lung macrophages. These are immune cells that normally engulf and digest bacteria or sick cells in the lung.

Researchers say that it is likely that the macrophages try to engulf the excess fat in order to protect the cells in the lung. But, in the process, they become less effective sentinels against infections and diseases. They are hopeful that that ‘if the same process can be observed in humans, it would suggest that that lipid lowering drugs may be useful in treating alcohol-related pneumonia and in preventing the development of ARDS’.

OTHER RISKS OF FAT IN THE LUNGS

Other than pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome, fat in the lungs may also put you at risk of a few more health disorders. Let us take a look at what they are.

Fat in the lungs can cause lipoid pneumonia

As we see from the above-mentioned study, fatty lung disease or fat in the lungs can cause pneumonia and life-threatening acute respiratory distress syndrome in alcoholics. This probably happens because of a weak immune system. But you may also have fat in the lungs due to inhalation through the nose or aspiration while eating. Here, fat particles enter the body from outside and it may cause exogenous lipoid pneumonia. Sometimes, there may be fat accumulation in the lungs over time. This causes endogenous lipoid pneumonia, which may also be called cholesterol pneumonia or idiopathic lipoid pneumonia.

It can lead to fibrotic lung damage

There is no cure for pulmonary fibrosis and treatment is mainly given to reduce the severity of symptoms. Another research from Thomas Jefferson University, published in American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology, says that fatty deposits in the lungs over time can cause it to harden and become fibroids. This can lead to pulmonary fibrosis. But researchers are hopeful of finding a way to limit damage caused by this condition soon.

It increases the risk of asthma

Obesity can also cause fat deposits in the lungs. This can obstruct airflow by blocking the airways. This can make it difficult for a person to breathe normally. It can also cause a wheezing sound while breathing. It increases inflammation and this increases the risk of asthma.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Though some factors may be beyond your control, there are a few things that you can do to bring down your risk of many diseases because of fatty lungs. Drink in moderation and lose weight. Eat healthy and well-balanced meals. Include a lot of colourful fruits and veggies to your diet. Exercise regularly. Even going for a walk will help. Maintain a healthy lifestyle and you will bring down the risk of fatty lungs as well as many other health disorders.