Get Relief From Urinary Discomfort With Nutritionist-Approved Natural Remedies

Infection in the bladder can be painful and annoying, but if the UTI spreads to the kidneys it may lead to serious health problems.

A urinary tract infection (UTI) indicates a disorder in any part of the urinary system, including the kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra. Usually infections involve the lower urinary tract the bladder and the urethra. Comparatively, women are at a greater risk of developing a UTI than men. Infection in the bladder can be painful and annoying, but if the UTI spreads to the kidneys it may lead to serious health problems. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, in an Instagram post, talked about the bladder infections and how they can be cured. The nutritionist emphasised on the importance of immediately contacting a doctor, especially for women.

In case you are prone to frequent urinary troubles, the health expert shared a bunch of natural remedies that could offer some much-needed relief and give a soothing effect on the burning sensations and discomfort.

Take a look at Anjali Mukerjee's post below:

Below are the natural remedies suggested by Anjali Mukerjee for bladder infections:

Cherries: Consuming a cup of fresh cherries every 2 hours can help ease the burning sensation in your urine.

Garlic: Garlic has antibacterial properties. Anjali Mukerjee suggests eating 4-5 cloves of raw garlic to combat urinary infections. You can chop them finely and gulp down with warm water or make garlic pickle in lime juice to eat 4-5 cloves daily for a week.

Baking Soda: Mix half a teaspoon of baking soda with water and consume for 3 to 4 days in the morning before breakfast. This can reduce the burning sensation in your urine.

Hydration: Drinking plenty of fluids helps dilute toxins in the urine and flushes them out of your system. Start your day with one litre of normal-temperature water on an empty stomach, and drink another 6-8 glasses throughout the day to prevent the recurrence of the problem.

Avoid Alcohol: Alcohol is a diuretic that can promote dehydration and increase the chances of infection recurrence. If you're prone to frequent urinary bladder infections, avoid alcohol.

Diet: During the initial symptoms of a bladder infection, avoid eating any protein for about 2 days. Focus on a diet of raw or partially cooked fruits and vegetables. This leads to easy digestion, following which the energy is directed to fight off the infection while detoxifying your body.

Herb Tea: Prepare a homemade tea with lemon rind and cinnamon (dalchini). Boil one teaspoon each of grated lemon rind and cinnamon powder in a litre of water for 5 minutes. Strain the tea and drink it while hot. According to the health expert, this herbal tea may also play a pivotal role in curing the bladder infection.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are the author's own. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before trying any recommended remedies.

