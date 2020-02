Adults over the age of 65 are at greater risk of having arthritis. But it can also develop in children, teens, and younger adults. Arthritis is also more common in women and those who are overweight.

Arthritis is an inflammation of the joints that causes stiffness and pain. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis. Osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are two most common types.

Osteoarthritis is caused by wear and tear over the years. It gets worse with age. On the other hand, rheumatoid arthritis occurs when the immune system attacks the joints. For this reason, rheumatoid arthritis is classified as an autoimmune disease.

Doctors often prescribe anti-inflammatory medications and painkillers to treat arthritis. As these medications have side effects, many people are taking a natural approach to relief pain. Here are five natural remedies that are known to be effective in relieving arthritis pain.

Turmeric

Turmeric is well known for its anti-inflammatory properties. This powerful spice contains a chemical called curcumin that may help to reduce arthritis pain. Just adding turmeric to your dishes may help.

Hot and cold therapy

Heat therapy can improve circulation and soothe stiff joints and aching muscles. Cold therapy is also effective method for reducing arthritis pain. By restricting blood vessels, it slows circulation and reduces swelling, and numbs pain.

Mindfulness meditation

One study found that mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) helped reduce RA symptoms, including pain, early morning stiffness, and the number of tender and swollen joints.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Several studies have revealed that omega-3 fatty acids can reduce inflammation in the body and improve the immune system. A study also concluded that omega-3 fatty acids appear to improve the symptoms of RA. You can find omega-3 fatty acids in nuts, seeds, and cold-water fish, such as salmon, tuna, and sardines.

Regular massage

Experts say regularly massaging the muscles and joints can help soothe arthritis pain. They explain that massage helps lower the body’s production of the stress hormone cortisol and the neurotransmitter substance P. Both are lined with pain. Massage also help lift up your mood by boosting serotonin levels.