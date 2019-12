The symptoms of gestational diabetes are not life-threatening but if ignored they could pose health problems to the baby and cause respiratory issues and hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar). © Shutterstock

According to a study in Lund University, Indian women are younger and leaner than Swedish women when they develop gestational diabetes. The researchers also found a gene that increases the risk of gestational diabetes in Swedish women, but which, on the contrary, turned out to have a protective effect in Indian women. Researchers say that in gestational diabetes there is not enough insulin production and insulin secretion in the body during pregnancy. The prevalence differs between different populations and can partly be explained by lifestyle and genes they say and add that the purpose of the study was to investigate the differences between pregnant women in India and Scandinavia. Researchers also say that individuals with Asian origin have two to seven times greater risk of developing the disease compared to Europeans.

Gestational diabetes is a condition in which the body has elevated blood sugar levels during pregnancy. In 95 percent cases, the condition ceases to exist after childbirth but five prevent women continue to be diabetic even afterwards.

The symptoms of gestational diabetes are not life-threatening but if ignored they could pose health problems to the baby and cause respiratory issues and hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar). Hormonal changes that occur during pregnancy can also cause gestational diabetes. While the condition can be controlled with exercise, diet or insulin therapy, some simple home remedies might also come handy in managing it better.

Here are five simple home remedies that will help manage gestational diabetes naturally.

Bitter melon

Being rich in micronutrients, bitter melon has anti-diabetic properties. The phytonutrients present in it mimic the action of insulin which is useful in reducing blood sugar levels. Women with gestational diabetes can eat this vegetable safely to reduce insulin levels naturally without any side effects.

Barley

Did you know that having a bowl of barley in place of white rice can lower blood sugar levels by 70 per cent? Barley contains soluble fiber that slows down digestion and absorption of carbohydrates. Use barley to make the base of a casserole. Add it to your soups or just have it as an accompaniment.

Garlic

Garlic is useful in improving blood circulation and regulating blood sugar levels. Add fresh and crushed garlic cloves to your meals. You can also take garlic capsules twice daily to obtain relief from gestational diabetes.

Olive Oil

Olive oil is rich in healthy fats which do not increase insulin resistance. It also has anti-inflammatory properties. Add olive oil to your pasta, salads, baked potatoes and just about anything to control your sugar levels.

Cinnamon

Polyphenols in cinnamon can improve the functioning of insulin and help manage gestational diabetes. Add one tablespoon of cinnamon to three cups of boiling water. Drink it when cool and have twice daily for better results.

Text sourced from zliving.com