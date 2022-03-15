Geriatric Problems At An Increase In India; Common Age-Related Diseases That Need Immediate Attention

Geriatric Problems Increasing In India; Common Diseases To Look Out For Among Elderly

Latest reports suggest that geriatric problems are rapidly increasing in the country but there's hardly any focus on it. Read on to know all about the common problems that affect the elderly.

There is a rapid demographic transition happening in India. The expected increase in the percentage population of the elderly (aged 60 years and above) is about 20 per cent by the year 2050. As per the LASI (The Longitudinal Ageing Study in India) report released in January 2021, there is an increasing burden of non-communicable illness. It shows that approximately 45 million have cardiovascular diseases and high blood pressure issues; about 20 million suffer from diabetes, and 24 per cent have difficulty in performing activities of daily living.

The ever-increasing geriatric population poses an amalgamation of social and financial challenges. There is increased pressure on the health care system of India to meet the demands of such patients suffering from non-communicable and chronic diseases. The study published in the Indian Journal of Community medicine revealed that almost 65 per cent of the elderly population lives in semi-urban and rural areas, are illiterate and are economically dependent. The tectonic shift of having nuclear families, increasing working women population who were the traditional elder caregivers, children moving to different geographical locations for career prospects and higher lifestyle-related problems contribute to the problem.

Geriatric Problems Need Immediate Attention

Geriatric care has never been given due importance in the medical curriculum. Most medical students have no formal training in this field of medicine. Even the paramedical staff and nursing staff are not taught about elderly care. There are very few medical institutions in the country that impart specialised education for graduates in Geriatric Medicine. Most of the care is imparted through private hospitals, home care organisations, nursing homes and NGOs.

Dr Charu Dutt Arora, Consultant Physician and Infectious Disease Specialist, Head Amerihealth, Asian Hospital says, "During my post-graduate training in the USA, I found a remarkable difference in how elder care is imparted. Our 80+-year-old patients used to have an amazing social life. Their health issues were holistically tackled by medical doctors, nursing staff, social workers, nutritionists, and behavioural therapists. Here, we are trying to bring a similar style of care through Ameri health for such patients at their homes".

Geriatric Problems Common Among The Elderly

The problems of this population are multifaceted. Chronic lifestyle diseases, communicable infections, degenerative diseases, social issues, impaired sensory organs like vision and hearing, and mental health problems- all pose a threat to their wellbeing. Some of the common issues, which need attention and care are documented below:

Neurocognitive decline

Dementia and Delirium are the two most common neurological issues which lead to a decline in multiple intellectual abilities. Memory loss, disorientation, paranoia, sleep cycle issues and hallucinations can be a part of this spectrum of disease. For the care of such a patient, it is a must to take care of their functional and physical wellbeing. Reversible causes such as infections, electrolyte imbalances and diet should be monitored properly.

You may like to read

Falls

There are global data to support that approximately 30% of elderly people above the age of 65 years have an incidence of falls. Falls in the elderly is multifactorial and can be due to an underlying neurological issue, infection, substance abuse, side effects of multiple ongoing medicines. An environmental assessment must be done by the medical team to understand the reason for the fall and should be managed accordingly. "Trained caregivers should accompany the vulnerable elderly to prevent falls. Such caregivers can monitor the vitals, inform the doctors in case of an emergency and assist the elderly to perform tasks of daily living", says Dr Arora.

Pressure ulcers

also called Bed Sores or Decubitus ulcers are a common problem in the elderly with reduced mobility. Such ulcers can lead to sepsis, osteomyelitis and even mortality. Having an air mattress that promotes cushioning and repositioning every 2-3 hours helps in preventing such sores.

Constipation

limited intestinal mobility, diet imbalance and overall decreased movement can result in constipation. They should be managed with a team of gastroenterologists and dieticians. A high fibre diet and keeping an adequate fluid intake is pivotal in managing such problems.

Incontinence

Stress incontinence, overflow incontinence, urge incontinence are the major types of incontinence seen in the elderly. Higher susceptibility to urinary tract infections is the primary reason behind this issue. A team of urologists, physiotherapists, nutritionists, and caregivers should prepare a recovery plan to holistically treat this disease.

Polypharmacy

The elderly are more prone to consume multiple medicines. As per Dr Charu Dutt Arora, "Old people suffer from various health problems. They are prescribed many medicines that can have adverse effects and interactions with each other. Pharmacists and Social workers must visit their homes to understand their daily medicine routine and titrate accordingly".

Mental health issues

It has been observed that the elderly population is at extremely high risk of psychological issues such as anxiety, depression, sleep disturbances and appetite disorders. The incidence of such problems has increased multifold post-COVID-19 pandemic. A regular home-based assessment should be done to prevent such illnesses, and if found a risk, a psychologist intervention with CBT or counselling should be initiated.