How To Control Acid Reflux With 8-10 Hours Of Job?

Commuting to the office, sitting at your desk for 8 to 10 hours, and then going back home late in the evening leaves us with no time to look after our health and eating habits. Slouching at your desk right after having your lunch at the office and snacking while working is two of the primary reasons that cause acidity if your work requires sitting at a desk. Dr Lakshmi Varma K [BAMS, MD(Ayu)], Consultant & Advisor, LYEF Wellness, shares four tips for prevention.
Do These Activities Before Or After Office Hours: While keeping in mind what to eat and what not to eat, one should also focus on physical activities. It's understandable that with a 9-5 job with only weekends off, one can not focus on exercising every day. What people do wrong is that they go to the extreme and start doing heavy-impact activities, which usually backfire and make the acidity or acid reflux worse. Instead, one should do lower-impact activities to prevent or reduce the effects of acid reflux or GERD. Doing low-impact exercises once or twice a week can be like yoga, stationary biking, swimming, etc. Maintaining a healthy weight is also very important for people suffering from acid reflux.
Lifestyle Changes and Home Remedies To Prevent Acidity: You can find numerous things in your kitchen, and you can even carry a few of these as acidity home remedies like bananas, cold milk, almonds, jaggery, and more. Besides these natural ingredients that you can find in your kitchen, it's crucial to make wise choices regarding wellness and lifestyle. These include basic things like wearing loose clothes around your waist when you go to the office, heating healthy, maintaining a healthy weight, and making sure that you do some movement for at least 30 minutes every day since you'll be sitting at your desk for prolonged hours in the office.
What NOT To Eat And Do: Numerous remedies exist to cure acidity. We've even mentioned some of these in the point above. But apart from talking about how to cure acid reflux, let's talk about how to prevent it, given that you'll be doing most of the things at your office that invites heartburn. The first thing would be avoiding foods that cause acidity, such as fatty, spicy, and greasy foods. Coffee, tea, and other carbonated beverages are a big NO for you while you're at your desk. Had a big meal for lunch? Do not sit right away! Instead, walk for a couple of minutes once you're done eating else. You'll feel pretty uncomfortable due to acidity.
Ayurveda supplements for Acidity: Ayurveda supplements provide instant relief from acidity and can help improve digestion. The power of popular ayurvedic herbs, like Giloy and Shatavari, drastically relieves the unpleasant pains associated with gastritis and improves digestion overall; it helps ease the acidity symptoms and effectively reinforces the stomach's ability to attain a state of complete balance. You spend one-third of your life working. So, make sure that you're healthy to make it all worthwhile. Apart from all the things mentioned above, it would be best to focus on consuming appropriate water and resting your body to recover.