Acid reflux is a common problem experienced by most people occasionally, but some people have acid reflux more than twice a week. Called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), this chronic form of acid reflux can lead to serious health problems if not treated. GERD is a digestive disorder in which the stomach's contents flow back up into the esophagus, causing heartburn or acid indigestion. Acid reflux is widely assumed to be triggered by certain foods or stressful situations. However, several studies have indicated that not just environmental factors, but genetic factors can also contribute to acid reflux. This means inherit genes that can trigger GERD. So, don't be surprised if multiple members in your family have the condition. Keep reading to understand the link between inherited genes and acid reflux.

The end of the esophagus (the lower esophageal sphincter, or LES) relaxes and opens for a very short period when you swallow. It then tightens and closes again afterwards. In people with GERD or acid reflux, LES doesn't tighten or close properly, which causes digestive juices and stomach content move back up into the esophagus. There is growing evidence showing that inherited genes play a role in causing the muscular or structural problems in the esophagus that leads to acid reflux.

One study published in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics journal in April 2007 found that twins were more likely to both have GERD, suggesting that genetics play a role in causing acid reflux.

In another study, researchers compared heartburn incidence in more than 2,000 sets of identical twins and found that one twin was 1.5 times more likely to suffer from GERD if their identical twin had the condition. The results were published in Gut journal.

A 2016 study published in Nature Genetics hypothesized that GERD, Barrett’s esophagus and esophageal cancer are linked to the same gene variant. The American Journal of Gastroenterology also reported a study linking a specific polymorphism (a variation in DNA) called GNB3 C825T to GERD.

Medical conditions that can increase GERD risk

In addition to genes, certain medical conditions and lifestyle behaviors can increase your chances of developing GERD. For example, hiatal hernia is a common cause of acid reflux disease. A hiatal hernia occurs when the upper part of your stomach bulges through your diaphragm, a muscle that separates the stomach from the chest. This can cause stomach acid to move up the esophagus and cause acid reflux disease. Age-related changes in your diaphragm, injury to the area, being born with an unusually large hiatus, persistent and intense pressure on the surrounding muscles are some of the possible causes of hiatal hernia.

Obese people, pregnant women, and those with connective tissue disorders are also more likely to develop GERD.

Lifestyle factors that can trigger GERD

Several lifestyle factors can play an equal part in the development of acid reflux disease or worsening the symptoms including:

eating a large meal

eating certain types of foods, such as deep fried, spicy or high-fat foods

smoking

drinking certain types of beverages, such as soda, coffee, or alcohol

stress

using nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), such as aspirin or ibuprofen

lying down or sleeping shortly after eating

Symptoms of GERD

GERD can cause a burning sensation in the chest, which can radiate up toward your neck. This feeling is often known as heartburn. Other symptoms of GERD include: a sour or bitter taste at the back of your mouth, regurgitation, trouble swallowing, and a feeling of excessive fullness. In some cases, GERD can lead to breathing problems, like a chronic cough or asthma.