Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a common disorder that many people experience. It happens when stomach acid flows back into the esophagus. Over time, it can lead to severe damage of the tissues in the stomach, larynx and esophagus. Now a new research from the National Cancer Institute, part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), says that people who are prone to this disorder may also be at an increased risk of various cancers of the larynx (or voice box) and the esophagus. Researchers of this study say that this damage may put patients at risk of developing a type of cancer called esophageal adenocarcinoma. Also Read - New gene-based blood tests can detect skin cancers and reduce death risks

Acid reflux’s link to cancers of the larynx, esophagus

To provide more insights into this link and also potential links of this disorder to other types of cancers, Researchers from NIH looked into the information on 490,605 adults who were enrolled in the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study. They used the Medicare claims data to come to the conclusion that an estimated 24 per cent of participants had a history of acid reflux. During the course of their study, researchers saw that, over the following 16 years after participants joined the study, 931 patients went on to develop esophageal adenocarcinoma, 876 developed laryngeal squamous cell carcinoma, and 301 developed esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Also Read - Bladder cancer: This drug can reduce death risk in patients with this condition

GERD almost doubles risk of many cancers

People with GERD or acid reflux had about a two-times higher risk of developing each of these types of cancer, and the elevated risk was similar across groups categorised by sex, smoking status, and alcohol consumption, said the study published early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society. However, researchers warn that this study alone is not sufficient to result in specific actions by the public. Additional research is needed to replicate these findings and establish that GERD is a risk factor for cancer and other diseases. They reiterate that future studies are needed to evaluate whether treatments aimed at GERD symptoms will alter the apparent risks. Also Read - 6 foods that can actually turn TOXIC when reheated

Common symptoms of acid reflux

One of the most common symptom of acid reflux is a burning pain in the chest, especially after eating. This pain may become worse if you try to lie down. Regurgitation, a sour or bitter taste that backs up into your throat and mouth from your stomach, is also common. Moreover, if you suffer from GERD, you may also experience bloating, gas formation, bloody stool and nausea. There may also be unexpected weight loss. Sometimes, this condition may lead to a dry cough and a sore throat.

What you need to do

If you suffer from any of the symptoms for more than a couple of weeks or if medication is not working, you need to see a doctor. Your doctor may recommend lifestyle changes or antacids to reduce symptoms. But if nothing works, you may have to undergo a few more tests to rule out any serious developments. Your doctor may ask you to undergo a Barium test to check for ulcers or any narrowing of the esophagus. Other tests include an esophageal manometry, to check the function and movement of the esophagus and lower esophageal sphincter, pH monitoring, to check for acid in the esophagus, endoscopy, to see if there are any problems in the esophagus or stomach, and a biopsy, which is usually taken during the endoscopy procedure, to check for infection or abnormalities.

(With inputs from IANS)