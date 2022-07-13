Genomics: A New Era Of Evidence-Based Healthcare Management

The development of pharmaceuticals depends on gene editing. Gene editing's role in drug discovery and even therapeutics is expected to undergo a revolutionary change thanks to CRISPR-Cas9. It was first reported as a gene-editing tool.

Genomics and its adoption in clinical practice has seen a resurgence over the past few years. To enhance read on to know this emerging medical discipline.

Healthcare delivery continues to be more reactive than proactive. This means that we usually seek medical help post the onset of clinical symptoms, instead of taking preventive steps to monitor our health and well-being. Preventive healthcare enables us to study the progression and nature of medical conditions over a period of time. A reactive model adds to treatment delays, which adversely impacts the cost and success of the intervention.

In low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) with a high population density, such as India, the burden of infectious diseases continues to remain considerably high, especially in remote areas. In rural areas, poor sanitation, lack of access to safe drinking water, air pollution, etc. are responsible for the range and spread of infectious diseases. In other sections of the population, lifestyle changes and an increase in a sedentary lifestyle over the years has aggravated the incidence of other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular and liver diseases, diabetes, and obesity. As per the World Health Organization, NCDs will be responsible for causing seven out of every 10 deaths in developing countries, with almost half of these deaths being premature and claiming the lives of people younger than 70 years of age. The mortality rates associated with NCDs in India has also increased significantly, with an alarming number of almost 6.3 million deaths in 2017 being accorded to NCDs.

Other factors such as consanguinity contributes to genetic diseases such as thalassemia, haemophilia, sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, Tay Sachs, Alzeheimer's disease, cancer, and Down Syndrome, to name a few. Over the years, we have also witnessed a significant increase in rare diseases known as 'monogenic disorders' or 'single gene disorders', which could translate to a huge disease burden and become a public health concern, if adequate measures are not taken in due time.

Need for preventive healthcare

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a wake-up call for individuals and healthcare systems, towards the urgent need for preventive healthcare. It has exposed the limitations of curative medicine and highlighted the need to bridge gaps in our healthcare systems, so that we can prevent crises like Covid in the future, bring down mortality rates, and enable an overall transformation in population health and the healthcare delivery paradigm.

The rise in NCDs will likely be accelerated with increased urbanization and blue collar workforce. With increased early onset of NCDs, lifetime disease management will become a significant economic burden, at a personal and global level. Disruptions and rapid advancements in healthcare delivery have enabled greater ease of access to preventive healthcare and increased the willingness to invest more time and money in personal well-being, especially amongst the younger generation.

Genomics and its adoption in clinical practice

Tremendous advancements in science and technology such as genetic medicine, targeted therapy and mRNA/protein vaccines, imply that the world is moving towards "New Biological Entities (NBEs)", which is a significant departure from the traditional "New Chemical Entities (NCEs)". However, our ability to deliver new age, precision therapies, will depend on our ability to employ new age precision diagnostics, enabled by new age platform technologies such as genomics, wearables and point-of-care tests. Genomics and its adoption in clinical practice has seen a resurgence over the past few years, enabled largely by the completion of the Human Genome Project and other global studies which has increased its application to a wide array of conditions.

Genomic information can not only allow us to study the individual genetic makeup, but also be used as a screening mechanism to determine health conditions and improve outcomes by identifying the correct treatment options for patients. Through decades of intense research exploring the genetic basis of several diseases, the global scientific knowledge base can now enable the use of both germline (at birth) and somatic (at disease site) DNA sequencing to provide previously unthought detailing specific to the disease and the person.

Today the much publicized sub $100 test can enable near complete analysis of the biology for both preventive and curative actions, but the access to such genome sequencing remains limited. The question remains that if DNA sequencing can unlock precision medicine for 9000+ illnesses, how can DNA sequencing be made accessible?

The greater impact of DNA sequencing is likely beyond "need" based testing to "early detection" sometimes even before the symptoms surface. Making a person's genetic information securely available for critical clinical decisions as much as for prevention and long-term management, can enable greater transparency between the payer and the provider. An increased trust will ultimately change the "need based" reactive healthcare delivery to a much-needed proactive healthcare seeking paradigm.

The article is contributed by Dr Anirvan Chatterjee, Co-Founder & CEO, HaystackAnalytics.

