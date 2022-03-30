Genomic Testing: Is It The Ultimate Tool For Healthy Living Or Just An Over-Hyped Trend?

Depending on the suspected disorder, the buccal smear is sent to a laboratory where the technicians analyze any specific changes in chromosomes, DNA, or proteins.

Genomics testing today can become an integral part of treating and managing many diseases like various types of cancers and more. Read on.

Genomic testing is an advanced form of testing that not just allows analysis of your genes but also looks for how your genes interact and how those interactions impact your health. When we take a broader look at your genetic makeup, including how your genes are sequenced and how they interact with each other, we can gain insights into how your body functions on a molecular level. This helps in identifying the disease risk or progression, or recurrence. Today there are many diagnostic companies that offer genomic testing for different diseases like cardiovascular, neurological, cancer and more to customize treatments, products, and practices to the individual. Using the advanced genomics based technologies for decoding the genes, genomic test helps in diagnosis of complex genetic conditions.

Identifying the structure of the genome

Genomics is the study of the function, structure, mapping and evolution of the complete set of DNA. Genetic material and all of the sequences combined are called the genome. Genomics aims to identify the function and structure of the genome in order to know how complex biological systems such as the endocrine system and cardiovascular system influence each other. The test also predicts what issues might occur if genetic interactions interfere with biological functions.

Importance of genomics

Genomics is significant because it helps us understand why some individuals are genetically predisposed to a certain disease. Genomics analyses the multitude of genetic variables that impact the development or treatment of a disease, such as diabetes or cancer. It identifies how changes in the genes can cause the onset of certain diseases and how lifestyle, environment and drugs treatment may trigger mutations that may affect genes. By understanding the variables, you can make informed choices regarding your health and manage certain diseases.

Benefits of genomic testing

Genomics testing usually requires a blood or saliva sample or swab of the inside of your cheek. Once the diagnostic company receives the sample, it usually takes one to four weeks to get the results, depending upon the test requested. A genetic counsellor will help you understand the test's limitations and what the test results mean, and what it doesn't.

It can make you more aware of yourself and your body

You will get an idea of your genetic makeup and likelihood of developing certain genetic diseases

It will also help in knowing the inheritance pattern of the disease.

You will get personalised information about your health, nutrition, habits, endurance, and predisposition to illnesses. Knowing the predisposition to certain genetic disorders can help you make proactive about living a healthy life.

It can help in identification of risk markers to screen for diseases.

It also gives information about prognostic markers to predict how fast a disease progresses and if it is going to recur.

It also provides predictive markers to guide treatments and medicines.

Until recently, medicines or drugs were given to individuals with the idea that each drug works pretty very much the same in everybody. But genomics research has shown that the "one-size-fits-all" approach can't be held. Now, it is possible to know which drugs are working more effectively for you.

About the test

Most genetic testing is non-invasive and thus can easily be taken by all family members irrespective of their age. Today, genomics testing can become an integral part of treating and managing various types of cancer such as ovarian, breast and lung cancer. This can predict the many different courses the diseases may take. For example, it can reveal whether the tumor is benign or aggressive, thereby helping in identifying the malignancy and identification of the effective treatment/therapies.

You may like to read

The Way Forward

In today's world, we are moving towards personalized medicine and how we approach diseases in general. Healthcare providers take into account the high variability in genetics, environment, and lifestyle and provide customized solutions for each person, rather than following a one-size-fits-all solution. Genomics testing aid in identifying the cause behind the disease and treatment that may be required for it.

(This article is authored by Dr Saima Naz Khan, Senior Manager, Scientific Affairs, Genes2Me)