Genito-Urinary Tuberculosis Symptoms: Blood In Urine And 5 Other Warning Signs of Genital TB

Genital TB Signs And Symptoms: Understanding How Genito-Urinary Tuberculosis (GUTB) Affects Your Fertility And Reproductive Health.

Tuberculosis (TB) is a contagious disease caused by the bacterium, Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It primarily affects the lungs, but can also spread to the brain and spinal cord. TB is a deadly disease with symptoms ranging from coughing, chest pain, weakness, weight loss, fever, and the presence of blood in the cough.

Dr. Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Co-Founder, Indira IVF, sheds light on recognizing early signs of genito-urinary TB in an exclusive interview with TheHealthSite.com.

What Is Genito-Urinary Tuberculosis (GUTB)?

Genito-urinary tuberculosis (GUTB) refers to a type of TB in which the urinary and genital systems are infected. The parts of the urinary system that can be impacted include kidneys, ureters, urethras, and bladder while those of the genital system are the uterus, fallopian tubes, ovaries, prostate, seminal vesicle, epididymis, and testes. It is caused by latent TB that spreads throughout the body via blood, infecting organs other than the lungs. The most common symptoms include:

Increased urinary frequency Urinary bleeding, and pain

GUTB is commonly diagnosed late because many people are not aware of the condition, and its symptoms can be easily confused with those of other urinary tract infections.

Female Genital Tuberculosis (FGTB)

GUTB can have significant fertility consequences for both men and women. Female Genital Tuberculosis (FGTB) can lead to many reproductive health problems, such as:

Infertility Erratic menstruation, and Chronic pelvic inflammatory disease

In 90% of cases of genital TB, the fallopian tubes are affected. The damage that FGTB does to the genital organs can cause infertility and in the majority of cases, the disease is asymptomatic. According to research findings, around 5% of women seeking help at fertility clinics around the world are believed to have genital TB. Most of these women (80 90%) are between the ages of 20 and 40.

More Than a Cough: Recognizing the Hidden Symptoms of Genital TB

Active TB in the genital tract can exist alone or as part of abdominal TB. The symptoms include mild fever, reduced appetite, slight weight loss, and unexplained lower abdominal pain. If untreated, genital TB can spread from the reproductive system to other parts of a woman's body, including the lungs (pulmonary TB). Treating this type of TB can be more challenging because it affects multiple organs. Although genital TB affects reproductive organs in both males and females, its effects are more damaging to women. This is because it can spread throughout the entire genital tract, reaching the uterus, ovaries, and vagina.

As genital TB is asymptomatic and difficult to diagnose, this leads to serious consequences for its victims, especially female patients, some of whom suffer infertility. Its symptoms include abdominal pain, irregular periods, vaginal discharge, and painful intercourse.

GUTB can have significant fertility consequences for men. Scarring and fibrosis caused by GUTB may persist even after successful medical treatment, to the point of obstructive azoospermia, decreased ejaculate volume, oligospermia, azoospermia, and leukocytospermia. All of these can lead to male infertility.

How To Treat Genital Tuberculosis?

With proper medical treatment and with the advent of assisted reproductive technology (ART), people with GUTB can still have children, despite their condition. In vitro fertilization (IVF) and embryo transfer are often the most effective means for women with GUTB to conceive a baby. When the fallopian tubes are affected, or the endometrial lining is impacted, these methods may prove to be effective. Assisted reproductive techniques such as intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) may be considered in cases of male infertility. Individuals with GUTB need to receive prompt and comprehensive medical care to address the impact of the disease on fertility and to explore appropriate options for achieving pregnancy.