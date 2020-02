Some common symptoms of genital herpes are blisters and painful sores. A pimple or ingrown hair in the genital region, itching and discomfort are also indications of this infection. @Shutterstock

A sexually transmitted disease, genital herpes is often confused with a few other diseases with similar symptoms. This is a common infection and the main cause is often sex without protection. According to a study at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, oral sex and vaginal intercourse increases the risk of this infection in young women significantly. It is an incurable condition. But it needs prompt treatment to prevent complications. This is why it is essential to recognize the symptoms early. But the thing is that a few of the symptoms are very similar to other health conditions. This may confuse doctors and lead to a wrong diagnosis. Some common symptoms of genital herpes are blisters and painful sores. A pimple or ingrown hair in the genital region, itching and discomfort are also indications of this infection.

Here, let us take a look at a few health conditions that share similar symptoms.

Yeast infections

This is a common infection in women, and it is a recurring condition. This can cause rashes and itching in the genital area. If you are prone to this condition, then there is nothing to worry about. Proper treatment can help you deal with it. But if the symptoms appear for the first time after unsafe sex, then consult a doctor to be on the safe side.

Contact dermatitis

This skin condition causes red and itchy skin. You will experience cracked, dry or scaly skin with blisters and rashes. It is recurring just like genital herpes but it is not a sexually transmitted disease. It can happen anywhere in the body. But if it shows up in the mouth or genital area, your doctor may confuse it with herpes.

Bacterial vaginosis

Bacterial vaginosis occurs when there is any imbalance in the bacteria in your vagina. Though it is common in sexually active women, it is not a sexually transmitted infection. Symptoms are vaginal discharge, pain, itching or burning and a fishy odor. The itching and discomfort makes people think of genital herpes.

Scabies

Scabies is a skin condition that causes skin rash. You experience small, itchy bumps and blisters that is contagious. It may sometimes also affect the genital area. This confuses doctors and they may mistakenly think at it is genital herpes.