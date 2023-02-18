Genital Herpes: Tips To Keep This STI At Bay

Genital herpes can cause itching or tingling around your genitals.

Currently, there is no treatment for genital herpes. What should you do to prevent genital herpes?

Genital herpes is a frequent infection , caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV). Skin-to-skin contact during intimate activity is a common way of spreading the infection. If you have the infection, you may have itching or tingling around your genitals, which is generally followed by painful, tiny blisters that pop and leave oozing or bleeding sores. Most people develop symptoms within a few weeks of contracting the virus from someone else. You may get a fever, headache, or other flu-like symptoms the first time it occurs. Some persons infected with the virus may experience just minor symptoms or none at all. But they are still capable of spreading the infection. Sadly, genital herpes has no known treatment. Medications can help to alleviate symptoms and reduce the possibility of infecting others. Symptoms frequently reappear after the first epidemic.

Get to know more about genital herpes from Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar.

Recognizing genital herpes symptoms

An outbreak is the emergence of blisters. An initial outbreak usually appears 4 days after getting the virus. However, it might emerge in as little as 2 days or as long as 12 days or more. Blisters on the penis are common symptoms for people who have one. They are usually found near or at the buttocks, genitalia and scrotum (near or around the anus). The following are general symptoms for anyone:

Blisters can form in the mouth, on the lips, on the face, and anyplace else that has come into touch with infected regions.

Before blisters emerge, the region that has caught the illness may begin to itch or tickle.

The blisters may rupture and exude fluid if they become ulcerated (open sores).

Within a week of the outbreak, a crust may form over the lesions.

Swollen lymph glands are possible. These glands help the body fight infection and inflammation.

Headaches, body pains, and fever may be caused by the viral infection.

Keeping genital herpes at bay

If a person has intimate relations frequently, they can reduce their chance of developing HSV by doing the following:

Use barrier devices like condoms each time you get intimate with someone.

Avoid relations with someone who has herpes. It is crucial to note, however, that HSV can be transmitted to another person even when no symptoms are present.

Discussing STI status with partners.

Treatment for genital herpes is not usually necessary. However, genital warts may be excruciatingly painful. Antiviral medications can help to minimise the intensity and frequency of outbreaks. Herpes can create problems in rare circumstances. In general, it does not worsen over time.

The long-term prognosis for genital herpes

It is imperative to be safe and to use condoms or another barrier device every time you have intimate contact with someone. It will aid in preventing the spread of HSV and other STIs.

There is presently no treatment for genital herpes, although scientists are working on creating one. However, the illness is treatable with treatment. The illness remains latent within the body until a trigger causes an epidemic. Stress, illness, or exhaustion can all cause outbreaks. A doctor can assist in developing a treatment plan to control breakouts.