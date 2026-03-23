Genetic Testing in India: How DNA predicts disease risk and prevents lifestyle diseases

Genetic testing in India is transforming preventive healthcare by identifying disease risks early, enabling personalised lifestyle changes to reduce diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

While genetic testing is the norm rather than the exception in developed nations like the US, it is the reverse situation in developing nations like India. But it is changing exponentially as the feedback from early adopters encourages others to undergo genetic testing, which is also available in India. Here's all you need to know about what your genes reveal about your health risks, and more importantly, what you can do about each of them.

Understanding genetic testing in India

According to Dr Sajeev Nair, Biohacking and Wellness Expert, Founder and Chairman, Vieroots, "Since they are linked to faulty lifestyles, most people assume that these killer diseases like diabetes, high BP, heart disease, cancers, dementia and hundreds of such conditions are mainly caused by these lifestyles. But the reality is that such faulty lifestyles are often only the final triggers, whereas the underlying loaded guns from which these diseases are fired have always been there in the form of genetic variants or roots."

Since these roots have always been there, the solution too is a simple test for these genetic risks as early as you can. Opt for genetic testing services where the test results are correlated with a metabolic assessment, too, that weeds out false positives. Then comes the 360-degree lifestyle modifications based on detected risks, which will help keep such genetic risks from firing and causing these diseases.

How does genetic testing help prevent lifestyle diseases?

"Most people are aware of the health risks from not exercising, but are risks from specific exercises? Not many are aware of them. Yet, such risks are very much there, again embedded in specific genetic variants. One of the most infamous among them is the KCNQ1 gene variant that causes Long QT Syndrome (LQTS), a serious cardiac arrhythmia that can lead to death, when those with this variant overexert themselves like in High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)," the doctor reveals.

Choosing the right fitness routine based on genetics

Once upon a time, accelerated ageing was mainly attributed to poor nutrition, faulty lifestyles and chronic stress. But not too long back, specific genetic variants like KCNK2, TMEM176A, & BANF1 were identified as roots behind faster ageing. And until recently, the idea was that only a handful of variants were responsible. But today, it is quite a different scene, with over 400 variants identified for elevating ageing risk, with over 100 variants detected to do this via insulin-related pathways.

It still makes immense sense to avoid or minimise lifestyle factors like poor nutrition, sedentary life, poor sleep and chronic stress, to reduce your risk for faster ageing. But it is not enough. The comprehensive strategy should be to identify your own specific genetic risks for faster ageing, and defend against them by specific anti-ageing pathways like NAD+ and the mitochondria by precision supplements.

You may like to read

How to slow ageing with genetic insights?

Those exposed to cancer treatments for their dear ones in recent years would have come across a specific genetic test that is ordered before the oncologist chooses one medicine among 2 or 3 possible medicines. While this remains the first and rare application of genetics-based treatments in modern medicine, the reality is that almost all drugs have a genetic suitability for each individual.

For instance, the antiplatelet drug clopidogrel is often administered to patients after a heart attack or stroke. But in those with specific variants of the CYP2C19 gene, it can even cause a second attack or stroke. In countries like the US, the FDA specifically calls for genetic testing to avoid such risks. But in India, we have to do it on our own, and a comprehensive genetic test would give you a list of common medicines risky for you.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.