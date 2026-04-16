Genetic testing in India: Debunking myths, understanding risks, and how DNA insights are transforming preventive healthcare

Genetic testing in India is gaining popularity, but myths persist. Here are its real benefits, risks, and how DNA insights are shaping preventive healthcare decisions.

Genetic testing is fast becoming a routine healthcare service in India. As the focus moves towards prevention over treatment, the DNA-guided information is making people more health conscious and proactive. However, despite its increasing significance, there are still numerous misconceptions that mix people up.

According to Dr Nidhi R Head, Cytogenetics, Neuberg Diagnostics, Bangalore, "One of the most common misconceptions is that genetic testing can exactly predict one's future. As a matter of fact, genetic testing does not indicate a specific path; it simply shows whether a person is predisposed or prone to a disease, based on their genetic make-up. An example is that when a screening shows that an individual is at a higher genetic predisposed risk of getting a specific disease like cancer, diabetes or cardiovascular disease, it does not necessarily imply that an individual will get the disease."

Rather, it provides the patient and the doctor with the power to perform timely detection, lifestyle change as well as prevention. These would enable individuals to be in charge of their health.

Family history alone is not enough

The doctor further said, that the vast majority of the population thinks that genetic testing is necessary only to those who have a definite descent of a particular disease. A family history gives genetic leads, but is not sufficient to give the full picture. India is still experiencing a lot of instances of diseases that have not been detected in generations due to ignorance. An adequate perception of real risk can be reached only by relying on family history.

"Most individuals believe that genetic testing is complicated or only required upon the onset of symptoms. This is the other significant fallacy that is slowly transforming. Genetic testing is useful today in a variety of healthcare fields such as determining risk of lifestyle diseases or assisting in clinical decision-making and family planning. It is not only about a recognition of the current conditions but also about the minimisation of the threat of the emergence of the same in the future," she added.

How pharmacogenomics impacts daily life?

Pharmacogenomics, one way in which the genetic makeup of an individual can affect response to drugs, is one of such areas. This greatly affects the day-to-day treatment. An example is where individuals are either too fast or too slow in metabolising drugs, which influences the effectiveness of a particular medicine and the likelihood of side effects. Knowledge of genetic profile of a patient assists physicians in selecting the appropriate drug and dosage to use, eliminating trial and error and enhancing the success of treatment. This way, genetics is brought to practice in medical decisions.

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Another thing to learn is that genetic testing has its limitations. It is not a substitute of routine physical examination or follow-up medical research. Rather it is like an extra bit of information that can be used to make better health choices.

The role of genetic counselling

Genetic testing does not just consist of a report; the results can be complicated and not easily understood. Genetic counselling is very important in this. It will assist people in knowing their outcomes, in discussing possible alternatives and making wise choices of what to do next- in addition to eliminating needless stress or fears.

India is gradually shifting to a personalised and preventive healthcare system. Genetic testing, with awareness, responsible use and expert advice, can not only modify our ways of coping with a disease but can also enable us to be ahead of the game by being informed.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.