Genetic Kidney Diseases Explained: Early warning signs, family risk, and when to prepare for dialysis or transplant

Understand genetic kidney diseases, their early warning signs, family risk factors, and when dialysis or transplant may be needed for better long-term kidney health.

There are several genetic diseases, one of which is Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), a condition characterised by cysts in the kidney. As the disease progresses, several cysts may develop over the patient's lifetime. Other conditions are Alport syndrome, in which there is protein loss or blood loss in the urine or inherited forms of nephrotic syndrome, which cause massive urinary protein loss resulting in severe swelling in the legs, face, and abdomen.

Understanding genetic kidney diseases and their impact

According to Dr Shashank S Dhareshwar, Consultant - Nephrology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, "Once the patient is diagnosed with the genetic disease, an in-depth family history is the best way forward to determine whether any other family members have the same risk. Since most of these hereditary kidney illnesses might produce silent kidney damage before the real function starts to decline, it is possible that they still do not exhibit any overt symptoms early on."

Proactive steps for long-term kidney care

The protection of enduring kidney health requires medical professionals to detect kidney problems during their first appearance. The medical team will perform specific genetic tests on family members who face risk to establish their current health condition. The patient must adhere to stringent blood pressure control methods, including a low salt diet and appropriate medications. They will be counselled against using nephrotoxic medications.

In addition, kidney and related functions will be routinely monitored throughout life, particularly blood creatinine levels to assess eGFR (a standardised measure of kidney function), as well as urine protein to check for damage to the kidney filters. Certain genetic diseases can have a negative impact on other organs, such as the heart and liver, and therefore, routine monitoring will be required for those functions.

Monitoring kidney function and associated health risks

Most genetic diseases follow a particular sequence, which scientists have identified. Medical professionals can develop treatment plans for patients with kidney failure through this system when their eGFR values reach below 15 during CKD Stage 5 progression. We need to start preparing for renal replacement therapy at this stage because patients will need either dialysis or a transplant.

When to prepare for dialysis or a kidney transplant?

The process of pregnancy planning stands as an essential step which helps people reduce their chances of inheriting genetic kidney diseases. Medical professionals now perform pre-implantation genetic testing through IVF techniques, which reduces the possibility of passing the defective gene to future generations.

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To conclude, living with a relative with the kidney disease can be a huge emotional burden. Medical staff will stay with patients until their condition improves because doctors and counsellors remain available to support their disease management.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.