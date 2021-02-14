Autoimmune Addison's disease also called adrenal insufficiency occurs when your adrenal glands located just above your kidneys don't produce enough of the steroid hormones cortisol and aldosterone. Because it results from a malfunctioning immune system that attacks and destroys the adrenal glands it is classified as an autoimmune disorder. However the cause of the disease is not completely understood yet. A combination of environmental and genetic factors is thought to play a role in the development of the disorder. In a breakthrough discovery Daniel Eriksson from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and his team have discovered the genes involved in