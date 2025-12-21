General Hospital Actor Chris McKenna Opens Up About Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis After Manic Psychotic Episode

General Hospital actor Chris McKenna opens up about his bipolar disorder diagnosis, revealing he was diagnosed after experiencing a severe manic psychotic episode and sharing his mental health journey.

Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Has Lost 15 Friends To Addiction and Suicide Over the Past Two Decades (3)

Actor Chris McKenna, who has played on the General Hospital, has come out strongly to discuss how he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after experiencing a severe manic psychotic episode. His disclosure has led to significant debates regarding mental health, especially the necessity to identify symptoms early and get the necessary assistance in time. Through his experience, McKenna has contributed to fans about a condition that is commonly not understood, and that is often misdiagnosed.

Mental illnesses such as bipolar disorder have the potential to severely impact on the feelings, thoughts, energy and functioning capacity of an individual in the day to day life. The diabetes discovery process is both a long and disorienting one, filled with emotional ups and downs that can be first ignored as stress, burnout, or personal traits. The case of McKenna is an instance of a situation that many people are going through without anyone noticing until they are made to understand and offered an opportunity to get out of it. Most bipolar disorder sufferers are not aware that they are ill when they are in a manic form. The mania may initially seem to be revitalising or even euphoric, whereby people may tend to think that they are just being productive or inspired. The mania, however, when left uncontrolled, may result in impulsive behaviour, poor decision making, lack of sleep and in severe cases, psychosis.

What is bipolar disorder?

Bipolar disorder is a severe mental illness that is characterised by extremes of mood swings which can be high mood also called manic or even hypomania, and low mood also called depression. These changes are much more serious than the usual mood changes and may greatly disrupt relationships, work and quality of life on the whole.

There are various types of bipolar disorder with the Bipolar I and Bipolar II being the most prevalent ones. In bipolar I, there are minimum one manic episode, which could be accompanied by depressive episodes.

Bipolar II is a disorder marked by depressive episode patterns, and hypomanic episodes which are not severe but disruptive.

In manic episodes, the person may be in a high mood, burst of energy, obsessive thoughts, fast speech, self esteem and lack of need to sleep.

Depressive events on the other hand may include a constant sadness, loss of energy, loss of interest in any activity, a feeling of hopelessness, inability to concentrate and in some instances thoughts of self harm or suicide.

The true explanation behind bipolar disorder is yet to be clearly known, and even then it is believed that there is a combination of genetic, biological, and environmental factors that lead to bipolar disorder. Major life stressors or traumatic events have the potential to increase risk in a family history of mood disorders.

Bipolar diagnosis, Treatment And living

Bipolar disorder is a disorder that is difficult to diagnose since the symptoms can be similar to other forms of mental disorders like depression, anxiety disorders or schizophrenia. Depression is often treated independently and may postpone proper treatment to many people. Although bipolar disorder is a lifelong disorder, it is very manageable when an appropriate treatment strategy is applied. The therapy typically involves mood stabilising drugs, antipsychotics in cases of need and psychotherapy. Good lifestyle changes like a regular sleep routine, coping with stress and substance abuse, is also important.

TRENDING NOW

Chris McKenna has helped in the stigma busting of bipolar disorder by coming out and talking about the condition. He being upfront about this highlights the value of sensitisation, empathy and prompt treatment. Such discussions as this one serves as a reminder that even the most successful and high profile person can have a mental illness and that seeking help is not a sign of weakness but a sign of strength.