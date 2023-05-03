Gendered Burden Of Eye Diseases: Understanding Women's Visual Health

Women's eye health and safety: The prevalence of common eye disorders like Dry eye disease, glaucoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy and thyroid eye disease is higher in women. Women above 45 are more prone to the eye, as mentioned earlier, conditions, as hormonal changes associated with menopause are also responsible for this. Additionally, Dr Reena Choudhry, COO & Medical Director, ICARE Eye Hospital, Sector 26, Noida, says as life expectancy is more significant for women than men, age-related diseases like cataracts and macular degeneration are encountered more in women simply because they live longer.

The Lancet Global Health In 2020

Recent studies published in The Lancet Global Health in 2020 revealed that women carry the more significant burden of visual impairment. As a result, almost 90% of women who are blind live in poverty and cannot access eye health services.

Dry Eye Disease (DED) In Women

It is a highly prevalent ocular disorder that predominantly affects women; it can be characterized by symptoms of visual discomfort, dryness, fluctuating vision, and sensitivity to light progressing with age. In addition, prolonged use of screens (smartphones etc.), contact lens wear, and cosmetics around the eyes can exacerbate DED. Changes in hormones during the menstrual cycle and menopause can also negatively impact DED.

Glaucoma In Women

It is another common eye disease seen predominantly in people above the age of 40 years and affects women more than men. Glaucoma can be a blinding disease if not detected in and timely treated. Women's eyes, especially in Asia, are anatomically more prone to angle closure type of glaucoma. Declining estrogen levels in women associated with menopause are also related to an increased predisposition to glaucoma. Glaucoma is asymptomatic in the initial stages, so it's essential to detect it in routine eye examinations in people above the age of 40 years.

Thyroid Disorders In Women

Thyroid disorders predominantly affect women, and thyroid eye disease can be seen five times more often in women than men. Common symptoms of thyroid eye disease are bulging eyes (exophthalmos) and ocular discomfort (grittiness, sensitivity, dryness). Risk factors of thyroid disorders, including diabetes, vascular disease, hyperlipidemia, and Tobacco chewing/cigarette smoking (increases incidence 8-fold), can be reduced through patient education regarding lifestyle modifications.

Addressing Women's Visual Health:Educating patients, especially women, on the importance of routine eye examination after the age of 40 years to detect the eye as mentioned earlier problems in time can help reduce the burden and offer appropriate treatment.

