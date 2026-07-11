Gen Z workplace anxiety is rising: Expert explains the real reason behind employee burnout

Work stress among Gen Z employees is increasing due to pressure, uncertainty and emotional exhaustion. An expert explains the hidden causes behind rising workplace burnout.

Gen Z workplace anxiety (Image AI Generated)

A generation ago, the biggest worry for a young professional was finding a job. Today the job exists. The worry is sustaining it. Anxiety has quietly become one of the most common experiences among young people at work. Not the occasional pre-meeting nerves that pass. The kind that does not have a clear cause and does not go away after the weekend rest. Most people carrying it have simply made their peace with it being there, which is itself the problem worth examining.

According to Dr. Eilia Jafar, Humanitarian, Development Professional and Certified Life Coach, "Every generation has dealt with pressure and uncertainty. What is different now is not the existence of stress but how completely it has been absorbed into daily working life. India's workplace surveys put numbers to what most people already sense around them. Stress, burnout, and emotional exhaustion are not edge cases among young employees. They are the pattern. And most organisations are still responding to this as though it is a personal matter that employees should be handling privately."

How the pandemic shaped Gen Z's work anxiety?

Gen Z did not arrive at work already fragile. They arrived after years of genuine disruption. Many came of age during the pandemic, watched systems they had been told were stable come apart, and finished their education in circumstances nobody had prepared them for. The jump from student to professional is disorienting even in ordinary times. For a large number of this generation it happened without the usual markers, no campus placements, no office onboarding, no gradual settling in. Just a screen and a start date.

Social media comparison and workplace pressure

Dr. Eilia Jafar says There is also something else running in the background, something without real precedent. For most of human history, people measured themselves against a small and knowable circle. The comparisons were local and limited. Today a young professional opens their phone and within minutes has seen a former classmate's promotion, someone from college closing a funding round, a peer's international move, and three different versions of a life that looks more sorted than their own.

This is not occasional. It is the first thing many people encounter before they have even had their morning tea. Psychologists have known for a long time that comparison shapes self-worth. What changed is the sheer relentlessness of it.

Why constant connectivity is affecting mental health?

The human brain was never built for this volume. It did not evolve for constant connectivity and it did not evolve for comparison at this scale. The nervous system was designed for periods of effort followed by periods of recovery. Continuous accessibility was never part of that design.

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The result is a feeling that has become almost universal among young professionals. The fear of falling behind, even when nothing specific has gone wrong.

What anxiety does to the brain at work?

The expert further explains that what this does inside the brain is not abstract. Neuroscience is fairly clear on this. The brain reads uncertainty as threat and responds accordingly. When that threat feeling becomes chronic, two things start to happen at once. The alarm system in the brain stays switched on longer than it should. And the part of the brain that handles judgment, focus, and emotional steadiness starts to wear down.

An anxious person is not choosing to be distracted or indecisive. Their brain is running a stress response that makes clear thinking genuinely harder. Mistakes follow. Anxiety increases. The cycle runs itself.

Why organisations are failing to address employee burnout?

Organisations tend to misread this completely. The anxious employee gets labelled as distracted. The overwhelmed one gets flagged as disengaged. The conversation moves quickly toward performance management when it should have started much earlier with a more honest question. Not how productive is this person but what conditions have we built around them and what is that environment doing to their ability to function day to day.

How workplaces can reduce stress and anxiety?

A manager who tells someone exactly what is expected and by when does more for that person's anxiety than any wellness initiative. A leader who leaves the office at a reasonable hour and does not send messages at midnight is making a statement that no policy document can make.

A team where someone can say they are struggling without it being career-defining is a team that will actually hold together when things get hard. And organisations that treat recovery as a business requirement rather than a personal preference are the ones that will not keep losing good people to burnout every eighteen months.

The future of sustainable workplaces

None of this is complicated in theory. In practice it asks organisations to accept something uncomfortable. That performance has a ceiling when people are not allowed to recover. That anxiety showing up inside a workplace is not always a personal failing. Sometimes it is the system reporting back on itself.

The organisations that will hold onto good people in the years ahead will not be the ones with the most impressive wellness programmes. They will be the ones that made the ordinary experience of working there something a person could actually sustain over time. That is harder to build. It is also the only thing worth building.

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