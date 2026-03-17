Gen Z and Overthinking: How social media, phone addiction and future anxiety are impacting youth mental health

Rising overthinking among Gen Z is linked to social media use, phone addiction, and future anxiety, impacting youth mental health and daily well-being in modern India.

In the last few years, India has become more open about talking about mental health. Conversations around anxiety, stress, and depression are no longer taboo. However, even with this awareness, one problem is growing rapidly among Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012), overthinking.

Today's youth are smart, connected, and ambitious. But at the same time, they often struggle with constant thoughts, self-doubt, and worry about the future. Overthinking is not just a habit it is a mental pattern where a person keeps thinking about the same issue again and again without finding a solution.

What is overthinking?

Overthinking means thinking too much about a situation, decision, or event. It usually happens in two ways:

Rumination: This is when a person keeps thinking about the past. For example:

"Why did I say that?"

"What if I had done something differently?"

Worrying: This is when someone keeps stressing about the future. For example:

"What if I fail?"

"What if I don't get a good job?"

Both of these can increase stress and make it harder to focus on the present.

You may like to read

Why is overthinking increasing among Gen Z?

There are several reasons why overthinking is becoming more common in today's generation:

1. Social media comparison

Young people spend a lot of time on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. People usually share only the best parts of their lives online. When others see this, they start comparing their own lives, which can lead to negative thoughts and self-doubt.

2. Digital overload

Mobile phones have become a constant part of life. Notifications, messages, emails, and endless scrolling keep the brain busy all the time. When the mind doesn't get a break, it becomes easier to fall into overthinking.

3. Fear about the future

Gen Z faces strong competition in studies, careers, and even social life. Concerns about jobs, money, and fast-changing technology create pressure. This often leads to worrying too much about what lies ahead.

4. Too much information

Earlier, people had limited access to information. Today, everything is available instantly. While this is helpful, it can also be overwhelming. Too many opinions and choices can confuse a person and make decision-making difficult, leading to overthinking.

5. Perfectionism

Many young people feel they need to be perfect in everything, studies, career, looks, and social life. Seeing others succeed online adds to this pressure. As a result, even small mistakes can lead to excessive thinking and stress.

Are mobile phones causing overthinking?

Mobile phones are not the main problem, but how we use them can affect our mental health.

Constant notifications can distract the mind

Social media increases comparison with others

Late-night screen use can disturb sleep

Continuous information keeps the brain active

Overthinking among Gen Z is becoming a serious concern. Factors like social media, excessive phone use, career pressure, and information overload all play a role.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.