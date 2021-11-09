Gaucher Disorder: Understanding The Lysosomal Disorder That Runs In The Family

Gaucher disease is a hereditary genetic disorder that affects a variety of body organs and tissues. Here's everything you need to know about this type of lysosomal storage disorder.

Gaucher disease is an inherited genetic condition that affects multiple organs and tissues of the body. It is one of the most common types of lysosomal storage disorders. Affecting up to 1 in 40,000 babies born, this condition is characterised by the build-up of certain fatty substances in organs, especially the spleen, liver and bone marrow. An individual is affected by the condition if both parents are carriers of the defective gene. Moreover, the symptoms of the condition vary widely among affected individuals and can appear at any age.

What Causes Gaucher Disease?

This condition is caused by the mutations in the GBA gene, which is responsible for the production of an enzyme called beta-glucocerebrosidase (GCase). This enzyme is involved in breaking down glucocerebroside, a fatty substance into glucose and ceramide, a simpler fat molecule. Mutations in this gene affect the production or activity of this enzyme leading to the build-up of glucocerebroside and other substances in the cells to dangerous levels. Much akin to a traffic jam due to a roadblock leading a piling up of cars up-the-block; these 'unbroken' substrates accumulate in various organs due to a 'metabolic pathway' block. The accumulation of these substances damages the organs and the tissues resulting in the specific characteristics of the disease.

These fat cells have the potential to weaken bones leading to an increased risk of fractures. If accumulated in the liver or spleen, it can result in abnormal organ enlargement. Accumulation within these organs can affect the blood cells, causing anaemia, reduced white cell counts and reduced platelets in certain cases. As a fall-back of reduced platelets (the soldiers that help in restricting unrestricted bleeding in our bodies), it is not difficult to imagine why individuals with Gaucher disease may sometimes present with bleeding diathesis.

Types of Gaucher Manifestations

There are three types of the disorder i.e., Type 1, Type 2 and Type 3. Although this classification is suggested and classical, typically the presentation of Gaucher disease could lie within the continuum of spectra within these subtypes.

Type 1, which is most common in western countries, accounts for 95% of the cases abroad. The most prevalent symptoms in type 1 patients include abdominal distention due to liver and spleen enlargement, fatigue, and bone abnormalities. However, brain development remains normal. It also leads to low blood counts and bleeding problems as well as issues in the lungs and kidneys in rare cases. However, the treatment exists for type 1 disease. Typically this subtype lacks neurological features.

Type 2 Gaucher disease is rare overall and causes severe and irreversible brain damage. Currently, no treatment exists for it. It can be seen in newborns and can be fatal in the first two years of a baby's life. Extreme irritability, neck retraction, poor development of milestones, seizures, failure to grow well, tightness of limbs and abdominal distension (due to liver and spleen enlargement) can be some of the early presenting features. These red flags may appear before the baby reaches the age of six months. Infants with type 2 might also lose motor skills that they have already learned (neuro aggression).

The most frequent form of Gaucher disease in our part of the world, including the Indian Subcontinent, is Type 3. Interestingly, it is relatively rare in the United States and Europe. Type 3 has almost similar symptoms as type 1 and also has some neurological involvement (eye movement abnormality, sometimes cognitive concerns and seizures). It is noted that the Indian cohort with Gaucher disease type-3 may develop features in infancy/ early childhood.

What Are the Treatment Options Available for Gaucher?

Although there is no cure for this disorder, several therapies and medications can help mitigate the symptoms, help prevent irreversible damage and also improve the quality of a patient's life. There are two treatments available including Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) and Substrate Reduction Therapy (SRT).

Enzyme replacement therapy can be offered to individuals with GD-1 or the non-neurological aspects of

GD-3. It compensates for the enzyme that is absent, balancing the levels of GCase so that their bodies can break down glucocerebroside effectively. This lifelong therapy involves Intravenous infusions frequently every two weeks. Approximately it takes an hour to two, for a session. The infusions are to compensate for the enzyme deficiency. While ERT offers a lease of new life to individuals with Gaucher disease, it is noteworthy that this drug cannot be offered to mitigate the neurological features of GD. Also, the cost of this therapy, which is as-yet not State-Sponsored universally, can be a road-block in many-a-scenarios.

Substrate reduction therapy is a newer treatment for GD-1 adults that works differently than ERT. This therapy involves oral medication that helps reduce the production of glucocerebroside, thus decreasing the build-up inside the body.

Importance of Early Screening

Early screening of lysosomal storage disorder including Gaucher can make a big difference in a newborn's life with a timely approach to treatment options and appropriate management of the condition. A newborn screening test can help truncate the diagnostic odyssey borne by the families of individuals with GD, who often undergo multiple doctor visits and many years before arriving at a confirmed diagnosis. Needless to add, a timely diagnosis as early as the newborn period, can also help alert the parents about the chance of recurrence of the same disorder in their future pregnancies; equipping them with appropriate reproductive options to prevent the same. Indian diagnostic players are now well-equipped with the necessary, advanced diagnostic technologies required for early detection and one of them is LifeCell Diagnostics which offer a standardized enzyme assay based kit for screening LSDs in newborns.

(The article is contributed by Dr Shruti Bajaj, Director & Consultant, Purple Gene Clinic)

