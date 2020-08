Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a digestive disorder that occurs when acidic stomach juices, or food and fluids from the stomach spill over into your esophagus.

Gastrointestinal disorders refer to any condition or disease that occurs within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, or the digestive system, which comprises many vital organs, including the mouth, large and small bowels, stomach, liver, esophagus, gallbladder, pancreas, rectum, and anus.

Problems at the gastrointestinal tract may occur due to various reasons including eating low fiber diet, food intolerance, stress and anxiety, not drinking enough water, eating a lot of dairy foods, infections, inactive lifestyle, and genetic factors. The risk of gastrointestinal disorders also increases as we age.

While some gastrointestinal issues are mild and usually go away on their own, others may require you to see a physician or gastroenterologist. Today, we are going to focus on the 4 most common digestive diseases and how you can treat them at home.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), also called spastic colon, irritable colon or nervous stomach, is a group of gastrointestinal conditions in which the muscles of the large intestine contract more frequently than normal. Stress and consumption of certain medicines and foods can trigger IBS. Women are more susceptible to IBS than men.

If you have IBS, you may experience symptoms like abdominal bloating, excess gas, stomach cramps and pain, diarrhea, and constipation.

IBS can be treated naturally by increasing fiber in the diet, avoiding caffeine and managing stress. Some herbs like peppermint oil, artichoke leaf extract, and aloe vera, are also known to be effective in improving overall digestive health.

Constipation

Constipation is a digestive condition that causes hard, dry and often painful bowel movements. The bowel movement may become infrequent (less than three times a week) or incomplete. This condition is typically caused by inadequate “roughage” or fiber in the diet, dehydration, certain meds, or anything that disrupts your normal diet/routine.

The best way to prevent or treat constipation naturally is by increasing fiber and water intake and exercising regularly. Ayurveda doctors recommend taking one or two teaspoons of ghee in a cup of hot milk at bedtime to relieve constipation. Taking a teaspoon of roasted fennel with a glass of warm water at bedtime may also help boost digestion by promoting the production of gastric enzymes.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a digestive disorder that occurs when acidic stomach juices, or food and fluids from the stomach spill over into your esophagus. This causes a burning sensation and chest pain, known as acid reflux or heartburn. A person with GERD may have symptoms of acid reflux twice or more times a week. If left untreated, frequent bouts of heartburn can damage the esophagus and lead to other serious health complications like dry cough, discomfort in the chest area, sore throat, and swallowing difficulties.

Instead of taking over-the-counter antacids to treat heartburn, try this natural remedy. Make a solution with 1 teaspoon of baking soda and 8 ounces of water and drink all of it. Repeat as needed, but don’t exceed seven doses in one day.

Gallstones

Gallstones are stone-like lumps that develop in the bile ducts or gallbladder. They may be of different sizes, ranging from as small as a grain of sand to as large as a golf ball. Gallbladder produces, stores, and releases bile, a yellowish-green fluid that aids in the digestion of fat. Gallstones usually develop when bile has a high concentration of bilirubin and cholesterol.

Doctors may suggest medication and surgery to treat gallstones, but many people have also found natural remedies very effective.

Some people believe that drinking apple cider vinegar and apple juice mixture softens gallstones, allowing them to be excreted from the body with ease. However, there is limited evidence to support this home remedy.