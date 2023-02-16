Gastrointestinal Trauma: Know The Symptoms And Take The Steps

Gastrointestinal trauma is an essential condition that requires prompt medical attention to ensure the best possible outcome.

Gastrointestinal trauma is one of the important causes of gastrointestinal emergencies. For example, there were 4,12,432 road accidents in India, with injuries to 3,84,448 persons in 2021. On the front side of the body and from the tips of the scapulae (shoulder blade) to the gluteal skin crease on the back of the body. Therefore, any trauma in this region can lead to gastrointestinal trauma, including injuries to the digestive system, oesophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine and solid organs like the liver, spleen and pancreas. Such injuries can result from various causes, including car accidents, falls, blunt force, and penetrating wounds from a knife or bullet. Injuries range from minor bruising to life-threatening complications and even death in severe cases.

Symptoms, management and prevention of gastrointestinal trauma by Dr Gopi Srikanth, Consultant in Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Interventional Endoscopy, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad

Symptoms And Presentation

The symptoms of gastrointestinal trauma vary depending on the location and severity of the injury. Some common symptoms include:

abdominal pain

nausea and vomiting

abdominal swelling

blood in vomiting

rectal bleeding

In severe cases, the patient may experience severe abdominal pain due to peritonitis (infection of the lining of the abdominal cavity) or loss of consciousness due to a fall in blood pressure due to intraabdominal bleeding (not evident outside).

The lack of history of trauma, the presence of associated distracting injuries or altered mental status from head injury or intoxication can make these injuries challenging to diagnose and manage. In cases with multiple injuries, the absence of abdominal pain or tenderness does not rule out the presence of significant intra-abdominal injury; hence, the clinician evaluates with tests to rule it out. In addition, gastrointestinal trauma is often associated with extra-abdominal injuries, further complicating the care. Therefore, be aware of the signs and symptoms of gastrointestinal trauma and seek medical attention promptly if you experience any of these symptoms.

Management

Treatment for gastrointestinal trauma ranges from conservative measures, such as observation and pain management, to surgical intervention. In some cases, fix the damaged area of the digestive system. In other cases, the injury may be treated with medications and close monitoring.

Prevention

Prevention is the best approach to avoid gastrointestinal trauma. Some simple measures that can help reduce the risk of injury include wearing seat belts while driving, using caution when participating in high-risk activities and avoiding dangerous weapons. It is essential to seek the care of a qualified healthcare provider if you suspect that you have sustained a gastrointestinal injury.

Impact On Daily Life

Gastrointestinal trauma can have a significant impact on the quality of life of the patient. In addition to physical pain and discomfort, patients may experience emotional distress and anxiety from their injuries. The recovery process can be lengthy and often requires extensive rehabilitation and physical therapy. However, with prompt and appropriate treatment, most patients can fully recover and return to normal activities.

In Conclusion

Gastrointestinal trauma is an essential condition that requires prompt medical attention to ensure the best possible outcome. While preventing such injuries is not always possible, taking measures to reduce the risk can help minimize the chances of sustaining a gastrointestinal injury.

