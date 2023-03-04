Gastrointestinal Tract Disorders And Their Causes One Should Watch Out For

Active enzymes in ajwain improve the flow of stomach acids, which can help relieve indigestion, bloating, and gas. The plant can also help treat peptic ulcers and sores in the oesophagus, stomach, and intestines.

The gastrointestinal tract is a crucial digestive system passageway consisting of significant organs - the stomach, oesophagus, and intestines. The human gastrointestinal tract consists of gut microbiota and over 1000 + different bacteria strains and micro-organisms that play a vital role in maintaining metabolic and overall immune health. Therefore, if you have a healthy stomach & GI tract, most diseases can be kept at bay.

Gastrointestinal System

Well, it's true, as the origin of many health concerns can be traced back to the gastrointestinal system, and in those above 65 years of age, 35% of diseases are tracked to GI problems. Hence, it becomes imperative to keep the GI system healthy. Many factors can cause disorders of the Gastrointestinal tract, including stress, poor diet and lifestyle, infection, and not eating the right foods at the right time.

Gastrointestinal tract diseases are of two types functional and structural. Active GI diseases are when the tract looks normal but has improper movement, while structural GI diseases are when both tracts are abnormal, and there isn't proper movement. Dr Krishnamohan Yarlagadda, Bariatric and GI surgeon, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, shares the most common types of Structural GI diseases:

Haemorrhoids can be internal or external. Internal haemorrhoids are when the blood vessels inside the anal canal get swollen, which results in straining of the anal area and bleeding. External haemorrhoids are the dilation of blood vessels under the skin on the exterior of the anal area, straining of which can cause blood clots commonly known as Piles. In both cases, surgical treatment is available.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is caused by irritation of the bowel system, leading to sores and inflammation in the GI tract. The condition can cause diarrhoea, rectal bleeding, cramps and losing control over bowel movement. This condition can be treated with the proper diagnosis.

Polyps or Colon cancer occur in the intestine area (colon), which begins with Polyps (non-cancerous), and over time, Polyps may get converted to cancer in some cases. The risk factors include a poor diet, excessive processed meat intake, excessive alcohol consumption, family history of colon cancer, diabetes, inflammatory intestinal diseases, obesity, etc. This type of cancer is highly treatable if localized to the bowel area.

Dr Krishnamohan Yarlagadda shares the most common types of Functional GI diseases:

Constipation is the issue in bowel movement, where it becomes difficult to pass stools or irregular (2-3 times a week) or insufficient excretion. The leading cause of constipation is poor diet, mainly due to lack of fibre, a disturbance in daily routine, or travel or stressful events. Constipation can be treated with a fibre-rich diet, adequate water, and proper exercising, and the doctor may recommend medicines or laxatives in certain chronic cases. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is when the colon muscle contraction becomes abnormal, leading to cramps, bloating, flatulence, and changes in bowel movement and pattern. IBS usually gets triggered by specific food, medication and stress. Therefore, the same can be treated with dietary modifications, monitoring pressure, and medicine can sometimes be recommended. GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease) is when the acid in the stomach reverses back into the oesophagus, irritating the tube lining. Smoking, eating heavy meals late at night, eating fatty foods, sleeping immediately after eating, and alcohol consumption are a few risk factors for GERD; the same can be managed with proper nutrition and lifestyle management.

Apart from these, there are many more GI tract conditions. However, many of these gastrointestinal disorders can be avoided with proper diet intake, lifestyle modification, a healthy bowel routine, and preventive check-ups.

