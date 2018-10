The current lifestyle is forcing youngsters to be on their toes every single minute, this leads to many of them having irregular eating patterns, binge eating or drinking. Many eat from outside on a regular basis — from fast food joints, office canteens, road side stalls — are leading to a rise in gastro problems among 18 to 40 year olds. “Since the last decade we have noted the growth in the number of youngsters approaching us for gastric issues,” says Dr Roy Patankar, Director and Gastroenterologist, Zen Multi Speciality Hospital. Here he explains why his trend is drawing an upward curve.

There are three types of gastric issues, increasingly seen in India, a. Helicobacter Pylori, b. reflux and c. irritable bowel syndrome. Most of these are caused due to excessive consumption of coffee, tea and alcohol. Also, having food while on the move and opting for more of street food, all of this leads to acidity or a burning sensation in the stomach.

Since the last decade, students and working professionals have been diagnosed with gastric issues. The major concern is Helicobacter Pylori infection can lead to gastric cancers. Reflux causes burning in the chest, sensation of the sour liquid in the mouth and heartburn, which is common among 20 to 30 year olds. This is due to their hectic schedule which is worsened by fast food. Wrong kinds of dieting and excess stress are also causes for irritable bowel syndrome. Stress, cramped feet, stomach pain and continuous passing of motion are symptoms of an irritable bowel syndrome.

Ideally those in the age group of 18 to 40 who are suffering from the above mentioned syndromes should follow a diet filled with loads of fruits and vegetables. Restrict intake of red meat, avoid fried or very oily food. Most youngsters face such issues due to consumption of street food, raw cut vegetables are kept in the open for long hours this leads to gastric problems. Many prefer consuming packaged foods, the nutrients in these food are lost when preservatives are added. These gastric problems are very different from the ones caused due to contaminated water.

Symptoms of gastric problems:

Burning in chest or stomach

Acidity

Stomach pain

Loss of appetite

Precautions one should take: