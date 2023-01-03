Gastric Cancer: 7 Rarest Types of Stomach Cancer And Their Symptoms

Cancer is known as the leading cause of death worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer accounts for nearly one in six deaths yearly. The most common cancers are breast, lung, colon and rectum, and prostate cancers. However, there is one lesser talked-about is Stomach Cancer. In this article, we will take a close look at some of the rarest stomach cancer and their symptoms.

What Is Stomach Cancer?

Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer is a condition that is marked by uncontrolled growth of cells inside the stomach. The stomach helps in breaking down foods and digesting them. However, when there is an abnormality in the stomach, it usually leads to problems in the digestive system together. According to experts, stomach cancer is more likely to start at the gastroesophageal junction.

Rare Types of Stomach Cancer

Here is a list of 7 such rare types of cancer that can harm your stomach health:

Appendiceal cancer Cholangiocarcinoma Esophageal cancer Fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma Gastric adenocarcinoma and proximal polyposis of the stomach (GAPPS) Hereditary diffuse gastric cancer (HDGC) SDH-deficient gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST)

As we always say, diseases and conditions never come silently, sometimes they do, but most of the time they come with a set of signs and symptoms. The same goes for stomach cancer. It is important to know the symptoms that are associated with this health condition to avoid any unpleasant circumstances. We have jotted down unusual and not-so-talked-about signs and symptoms that one can notice or experience after developing Stomach Cancer.

Symptoms of Stomach Cancer

Look out for these 7 unknown and rare symptoms of stomach cancer, to prevent the condition from getting worse before you could start medication:

Not able to swallow properly Heartburn Indigestion Nausea Vomiting Unexplained weight loss Feeling exhausted or tied all the time Black stool Feeling full after eating small amounts of food Bloating Abdominal pain

Take care of your diet, and lifestyle habits to make sure you are not safe from stomach cancer or any other such chronic diseases.

