Older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes and heart disease are known to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill if they get infected with COVID-19. If people with diabetes develop the viral infection it can be harder to fight the virus as their immune system is already compromised. Also it becomes easier for virus to thrive in the body amidst high blood glucose levels. Severe COVID-19 disease is also associated with lower HDL cholesterol levels and higher triglycerides. Therefore keeping blood sugar under control maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is important to reduce the severity of