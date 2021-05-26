Gamma oryzanol can be taken as a pill or by eating or cooking with rice bran oil.

Older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes and heart disease are known to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill if they get infected with COVID-19. If people with diabetes develop the viral infection, it can be harder to fight the virus as their immune system is already compromised. Also, it becomes easier for virus to thrive in the body amidst high blood glucose levels. Severe COVID-19 disease is also associated with lower HDL cholesterol levels and higher triglycerides. Therefore, keeping blood sugar under control maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is important to reduce the severity of Covid infection. You can do so through medication, diet and lifestyle modification. Taking natural antioxidants like Gamma-oryzanol may also help in reducing sugar and blood cholesterol levels, say Indian health experts. Also Read - Follow the MIND diet to prevent diabetes, CVD, dementia and more

Charu Dua, Head of Department, Nutrition and Dietetics at Max Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi, told IANS that Gamma-oryzanol, a natural antioxidant found in rice bran, is useful for controlling elevated sugar levels and blood cholesterol levels, among other health-promoting benefits. Also Read - Coronavirus and cholesterol: Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels can help fight Covid

Gamma oryzanol also helps in preventing heart attack by preventing platelet aggregation, added Praveen Chandra, Head of Department, Interventional Cardiology, Medanta-The Medicity, Gurugram, as quoted by the news agency. Also Read - Can eating too much sugar cause diabetes?

Recently, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had recognised Gamma-Oryzanol as a nutraceutical and a natural antioxidant to reduce high blood cholesterol. Research has shown that taking gamma oryzanol decreases total cholesterol, “bad” low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and blood fats called triglycerides in people with high cholesterol.

Other benefits of Gamma oryzanol

Gamma oryzanol can be taken as a pill or by eating or cooking with rice bran oil. The compound is preliminarily extracted from rice bran oil, but it can also be found in smaller amounts in barley, maize, wheat, oats, asparagus, tomatoes, peas, berries, olives, vegetables, fruits (particularly citrus fruits), and several other foods. Gamma oryzanol has been widely used as an antioxidant, antiulcerogenic, antineoplastic, antidiabetic, and antiallergic drug.

It is known to help tackle high cholesterol, symptoms of menopause, and many other conditions. Some say that the substance helps manage cholesterol levels by reducing absorption of cholesterol from foods and increasing cholesterol elimination. It is also known to improve metabolic rate and may help with weight loss.

Gamma oryzanol is also used by some for increasing testosterone and growth hormone levels. It is also said that bathing in bathwater containing a small amount of gamma oryzanol improves eczema in children. However, there is no strong evidence to support most of these benefits.

Despite limited number of studies available about its efficacy, Gamma oryzanol is commonly used as an exercise supplement to build muscles and boost performance. In Japan and the US, it is registered as a natural medicine to treat hyperlipidemia (elevated cholesterol levels).

Note: Talk to your doctor before taking any supplements as some can interfere with treatment or make conditions worse.