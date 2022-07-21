Game Of Thrones Actor Emilia Clarke Suffers From Brain Aneurysm: Part Of Her Brain 'No Longer Usable'

Emilia Clarke, who rose to fame post her stint in Game of Thrones, recently opened up about her struggle with brain aneurysms. Everything you need to know about this brain disorder.

Known for her lead role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke recently opened up about the two brain aneurysms she had while filming the show. Ms Clarke said that she suffered two brain aneurysms in 2011 and 2013, but she had survived them both.

In a recent interview with the BBC's Sunday Morning, the 35-year-old actor said that it is "remarkable" that she can speak even after surviving brain surgeries. She had undergone urgent treatments that had left her with aphasia, a disease that impairs communication. She shared with BBC, "There's quite a bit missing. Which always makes me laugh Strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn't get blood for a second, it's gone. So the blood finds a different route to get around, but then whatever bit is missing is therefore gone."

What Is Cerebral Aneurysm?

An aneurysm is basically excessive swelling in an artery of the brain. Talking about the loss of certain parts of the brain due to the condition, Dr Tamphasana Wairokpam, Consultant, Neurologist, American Oncology Institute at Babina Specialty Hospital, Imphal said, "A cerebral aneurysm is an abnormally dilated artery in the brain that results from the weakening of the inner blood vessel wall. This can result in rupture of the vessel without any warning leading to bleeding in the brain parenchyma called a Subarachnoid haemorrhage (SAH). In fact, 90% of SAH have underlying aneurysmal causes. The result can be castrastrophical and lead to stroke, coma, or death."

What Are The Risk Factors?

Explaining the factors contributing to cerebral aneurysms, Dr Tamphasana Wairokpam pointed out the following:

Hypertension (high blood pressure)

Cigarette smoking

Congenital (genetic) predisposition

Injury or trauma to blood vessels

Complications from some types of blood infections

What Are The Symptoms?

Dr Tamphasana Wairokpam explains, "It is to be noted that 51 % of cerebral aneurysms are asymptomatic and picked up incidentally. When symptomatic, they present with features such as:

symptoms of ischemia and stroke

headache

seizures

cranial neuropathies

drowsiness/confusion

stupor

moderate-severe hemiparesis

coma

Can You Tell Us About The Diagnosis And Treatment Available?

Helping us understand the diagnosis of cerebral aneurysms, Dr Tamphasana Wairokpam says:

Computerized tomography (CT)

Cerebrospinal fluid test

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)and MR angiography

Cerebral angiogram

"There is little doubt about the treatment for ruptured cerebral aneurysms, which are typically secured with clips or coils to prevent re-rupture. Treatment for an unruptured brain aneurysm may be appropriate in some cases and may prevent a rupture in the future.

Lifestyle changes can lower the risk of cerebral aneurysms. This includes avoiding smoking or using recreational drugs. If one smoke or uses recreational drugs, talking to a health care provider about strategies or an appropriate treatment program to help quit such habits is crucial. Control of blood pressure if one has high blood pressure. Consuming a healthy diet and exercise. Adopting a healthy lifestyle can help lower your risk of aneurysms. Finally, if you suspect that you might have a cerebral aneurysm, consult your physician immediately," the expert adds.

