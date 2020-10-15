The gallbladder is a small pear-shaped pouch that sits just under the liver. It stores bile a fluid produced by the liver. The gallbladder sends bile through ducts to the small intestine to help digest food. Bile helps break down fat and also helps absorb some vitamins from foods. It is when this fluid can’t get into or out of your gallbladder that you get a gallbladder attack also called a gallstone attack acute cholecystitis or biliary colic. Too much bile in your gallbladder can trigger inflammation and pain. How would you know that you're having a gallbladder attack? Common