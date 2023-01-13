Best Treatment Options For Gallstones

Cholecystectomy or surgery to remove the gallbladder is the usual treatment for symptomatic gallstones. Dr Sunny Agarwal explains the surgery here.

Gallstones are hard, pebble-like pieces of material that develop in the gallbladder, a little organ under your liver. If you have them, your doctor could diagnose you with cholelithiasis. Your liver produces bile that helps with digestion. This digestive fluid is stored in your gallbladder. Wastes like cholesterol and bilirubin, which your body produces as it breaks down red blood cells, are also carried by bile. Gallstones can develop from these things. Gallstones can be of varied sizes ranging from the size of a grain of sand to a golf ball. They may go unnoticed until they obstruct a bile duct and cause discomfort that needs immediate medical attention. If you have symptomatic gallstones, you can choose from a variety of treatments available today.

Dr Sunny Agarwal, Laparoscopic and laser surgeon, Fortune Clinic, says, "Your specific treatment plan will be determined by your symptoms and the nature of your gallstones. The purpose of therapy is to reduce symptoms and guard against complications."

Gallstone treatment options

Cholecystectomy or surgery to remove the gallbladder is the usual treatment for symptomatic gallstones. This can be done through endoscopy, laparoscopy or open surgery. Dr Agarwal explains the gallstone treatment options:

1. Endoscopy

Endoscopy is used to remove gallstones from your bile ducts (ERCP). No cuts are necessary for this. The lengthy tube that has been inserted down your throat allows the gallstones to exit. By removing the gallbladder, gallstones in your gallbladder are eliminated (cholecystectomy). Laparoscopy, a minimally invasive surgical procedure, is often capable of performing this.



2. Laparoscopy

In a laparoscopic cholecystectomy, a tiny camera called a laparoscope is inserted via small "keyhole incisions" in your belly to perform the procedure. Through one keyhole, your surgeon places the laparoscope before using a different one to remove your gallbladder. Compared to traditional, "open" surgery, smaller incisions result in reduced post-operative discomfort and a quicker recovery.

3. Open surgery

Some individuals might need open surgery to treat more severe problems. If you undergo open surgery, you will need to heal at home for a longer period of time due to your bigger incision and subsequent lengthier hospital stay. If your surgeon has difficulties during the procedure, certain laparoscopic cholecystectomies might need to be converted to open surgery.

If you experience biliary colic, get help right away

If you encounter anything like biliary colic or gallstone attack or gallbladder attack ( intense pain in the abdomen due to blockage of a bile duct by a gallstone), get help right away. Biliary discomfort is mild and last for one to several hours, increasing over about 20 minutes. The upper right quadrant of your belly is where it often occurs, however it can occasionally be located elsewhere. It causes frequent vomiting, although the pain is not relieved by vomiting.

Gallstones are common, yet the majority of individuals never experience any symptoms. You won't likely be aware of their presence if they remain in your gallbladder. However, as soon as they move, they pose a threat. When they enter the small crevices of your sensitive biliary system, these tiny, pebble-like fragments can do a lot of harm.



When gallstones first appear, especially if you weren't aware that you had them, a gallbladder attack can be powerful and frightening. The recommendation for surgery as a course of therapy may be worrisome. However, laparoscopic gallbladder removal is a routine treatment with a good outcome. Within hours of exhibiting your initial symptoms, your entire journey may be done.