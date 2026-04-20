Gallstones symptoms: From dark urine colour to recurrent UTIs - What happens when the gallbladder is not functioning?

Are you suffering from gallstones? From recurrent UTIs to pain in the lower abdomen, here is what happens in your body when the gallbladder is in complete danger.

Gallstones symptoms: From dark urine colour to recurrent UTIs - What happens when the gallbladder is not functioning?

Gallstones are tiny pebbles that can form in your gallbladder, present below the liver. With gallstones come abdominal pain, jaundice, and changes in urine color. Gallstones are not any normal stones, but they comprise a substance called bilirubin; they can appear from very small to large sizes, and something that is problematic is that they do not pass through urine, and many of these don't even come with any symptoms, but when bile ducts are blocked, they cause a lot of pain, and a person might start feeling nauseated too.

Gallstones can affect your pee, and here's what you need to know and take into consideration before things get out of your control:

Changes In Urine Colour

A person might start noticing a very dark-colored urine, which is due to the presence of bilirubin, and not only this, but a person can even start feeling changes in the colour of their skin and eyes, which is an indication of jaundice.

Pain In The Lower Abdomen

Gallstone pain is something that can be really unbearable and can be felt in the lower abdomen. It also targets areas like the back and even the shoulders. Many times, a person might not be able to detect the actual cause of pain until they come to know that it is a gallstone.

Nausea and Vomiting

If you have gallstones, then nausea and vomiting could be very common symptoms, and one can mistakenly think that it could be due to some other reasons, but it is not the case; it could be an indication of a gallstone, and one needs to take care of that.

Recurrent Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

Gallstones can be one of the reasons that a person suffers from UTIs, as they affect the immune system, causing changes in urination and even pain.

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Gallstone Pancreatitis

Many a time it can also lead to pancreatic problems, which cause pain, leading to vomiting, diarrhoea, and very painful urination.

Obstruction in Urine Flow

With a gallstone presence, a person can feel an obstruction in the urine flow, which can affect the internal structure and cause a lot of pain while urinating.

Blood in Urine

You might be surprised, as gallstones can even cause blood in your urine.

How To Prevent Gallstones?

If you want to avoid gallstones, the first thing that you should focus on is your diet; it really matters. What you consume because a healthy diet can help you keep your body in track, especially your gut health, so consume a diet that is rich in fiber, packed with nutrients, and essential whole grains. A rich fiber diet will help eliminate indigestion and the formation of stones. Avoid eating saturated fats and try replacing them with healthy fats like olive oil, nuts, and fish, which can be a very good alternative.

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Overall, you can always seek advice from a professional. If you start noticing that these gallstones are coming with symptoms like fever, chills, nausea, and vomiting, then you really need to take care of it.