Gallbladder Stones: 5 Foods To Avoid After Operation

For the first few days post-surgery, you should eat foods made up of clear liquids, broth, etc. And make sure to stay away from the below-mentioned foods.

Gallbladder stones can be painful and leave you with several health issues, such as indigestion, nausea, fatigue, etc. The only way to get rid of these problems that are associated with your gallbladder stone is by removing the organ completely through an operation. But, what comes after that is what you follow both diet and lifestyle to help your body get back to normalcy since your organ has been removed. In this article, we tell you what foods you should eat and foods you must avoid after the removal of the gallbladder.

Gallstones: Causes, Symptoms, And Others

Gallbladder stones, also known as gallstones is a condition in which there are depositions of hardened fluids inside the gallbladder. Gallstones can vary in size and number (while some people develop just one gallstone, others can develop many gallstones at the same time). Some of the symptoms of gallstones are:

Persistent back pain between the shoulder blades Pain in the right shoulder Nausea Vomiting Unable to eat or drink anything Chronic pain in the lower abdomen

Unlike kidney stones, gallbladder stones cannot be treated without a surgery. During the operation, the doctors completely remove the gallbladder. Now, why is it important for a person to follow a healthy diet? It is so because, gallbladder is the organ which is responsible for holding the digestive fluid called bile that's released into your small intestine. Bile juice is important for the body to maintain a healthy digestive system (it helps in digesting fats).

Foods To Avoid After Gallbladder Removal

Once gallbladder is removed, the body's ability to store bile juice goes missing, therefore one has to make changes to their diet post surgery to get rid of gas, bloating, and acidity.

You should avoid alcohol for at least two days after your surgery. And also, stay away from the below-mentioned foods.

High-fat foods

Avoid high-fat foods as these foods can be hard for the stomach to digest. These can include - butter, Bacon fat, red meat, pork, lamb, whole milk, ice-cream, processed baked foods.

Avoid spicy foods

Keep yourself away from eating foods that are spicy and oily. Your stomach might not be able to digest too much of oily and spicy foods, which can lead to gas, bloating and acidity.

Avoid caffeine and dairy products

Stay away from any kinds of dairy or drinks that contains caffeine.

Eat Low-Fat Foods

Include foods that content extremely low fat. They are easier to digest.

Avoid Foods That Cause Gas

Anything that can cause gas should be avoided. Do not eat anything that can lead to the formation of stomach gas. These can also include spicy, fried foods.