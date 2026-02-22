Gabourey Sidibe’s Husband Brandon Frankel Diagnosed With Thyroid Cancer: What To Know About The Condition And Its Severity

Brandon Frankel is diagnosed with 'Stage I Papillary Thyroid Cancer'. The NIH identifies this form od disease as most common of all thyroid cancers.

Brandon Frankel Health Update: American Horror Story star Gabourey Sidibe's husband, Brandon Frankel, recently shared an emotional health update stating that he has been diagnosed with 'Stage I Papillary Thyroid Cancer'. The news has drawn attention to a condition that often goes unnoticed in its early stages but is considered one of the most treatable forms of cancer when detected on time.

On Friday, February 20, Frankel wrote, "Things I never thought I'd have to post: I was diagnosed with Stage I Papillary Thyroid cancer. I found it very early because I pushed for an ultrasound my doctor didn't think I needed." Here is what you need to know about thyroid cancer, its symptoms, and just how serious the condition can be.

What Is Thyroid Cancer?

Thyroid cancer occurs in the thyroid gland, a small butterfly-shaped organ at the base of the neck, when abnormal cells begin to reproduce uncontrollably. This gland is responsible for metabolism, heart rate, body temperature and the level of energy by virtue of the vital hormones it produces. The most common types of thyroid cancers include papillary, follicular, medullary and anaplastic thyroid cancers. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), papillary thyroid cancer is the most common of all thyroid cancers and has a very high survival rate.

How Serious Is Thyroid Cancer?

Compared to other cancers, thyroid cancer is on many occasions deemed to be less aggressive. Its majority types grow slowly and have good response to treatment. According to the Celeveland Clinic, "Thyroid cancer has a five-year survival rate of over 98%. This means that you're about just as likely to live for at least five years as someone who doesn't have thyroid cancer. Usually, the cancer stays in remission. Remission means there are no signs or symptoms of cancer."

The severity of the disease, though, is influenced by various factors such as types of cancer, when it was detected and age as well as whether cancer cells have spread locally to into lymph nodes or other parts in the body. Anaplastic thyroid cancer as well as other rare types require immediate attention because they are aggressive. Early detection is still key to improve the prognosis.

Symptoms Of Thyroid Cancer

In most cases, the symptoms of thyroid cancer are not easily detectable during its early stages. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains that as the disease progesses an individual diagnosed with the disease may experience signs below:

Increased urination Lump or swelling in the neck Hoarseness or change of voice Trouble swallowing Pain in the neck or throat Enlarged lymph nodes Unexplained persistent cough

Who Is At Risk?

Anyone can get diagnosed with thyroid cancer. But chances of getting the disease is at a higher risk if you're exposed to certain lifestyles and genetics:

If you have a history of thyroid cancer in your family Radiation exposure Inherited genetic conditions Iodine imbalance

Thyroid Cancer Treatment

According to healthcare professionals, a treatment for thyroid cancer depends on the type and stage of the disease. In many cases, experts perform surgery to remove some or all the thyroid glands, which is the primary way of treatment. This may be followed by radioactive iodine therapy to eliminate any remaining cancer cells. It is also followed by hormone therapy that replaces thyroid function and prevents cancer recurrence. By and large, patients fare exceedingly well post-treatment and can live normal, healthy lives with adequate medical follow-up.

