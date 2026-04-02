Full-body cancer screening: What it detects, its limits, and why personalised screening matters

Full-body cancer screening can aid early detection, but it has limits. Here's what it finds, what it misses, and why personalised screening is more effective.

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, second only to heart disease in the United States. Cancer screening is essential for early detection and prevention. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 606,520 cancer deaths, and new cancer cases in 2020 were expected to exceed 1.8 million. Globally, nearly 20 million new cancer cases and almost 10 million deaths are reported annually. Fortunately, early screening for cancers such as colon, lung, cervical, breast, and prostate can delay or halt disease progression, increase cure rates, and reduce morbidity and mortality.

Cancer mortality in the United States decreased by 25% from 1990 to 2015, as per the data by the National Library of Medicine. A significant decline has been noted in mortality rates for CRC (47% in men and 44% in women) and breast cancer (39% in women), trends partially attributed to the introduction of cancer screening for these diseases.

When we talk about full-body cancer screening, doctors think about it differently than people who go to a clinic. Basically, it is a group of blood tests and other investigations, each doing its job. Some of the most useful tools are imaging-based.

Key tests used in full-body cancer screening

According to Dr Sachin Trivedi, Director- Medical Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, Mumbai, "Mammograms and low-dose CT scans, for instance, are quite reliable when it comes to catching breast and lung cancers early. Colonoscopies and pap smears have a strong track record, too, and blood tests that measure tumour markers can add another layer of information to the overall picture."

"We need to be honest about what screening cannot do. No matter how many tests we do, we cannot be sure that we have checked for every kind of cancer. Sadly, some wrong information has made people think that a full-body screening means they are completely healthy. It is not that simple," he added.

Why personalised screening matters more than just tests?

The technology we have now is really great. It works best when we use it carefully and with a doctor's guidance. A good screening is not a bunch of tests. It looks at a person's history, their lifestyle, any risks they may have, and even their family medical history, all while doing a physical exam.

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Importance of early detection and body awareness

If we do it right with the right doctors helping us, screening can really help us find most cancers early when they are easier to treat. Maybe the most important thing we can do to stay healthy is to pay attention to our bodies. Knowing how our body normally feels and staying informed is often a sign that something is wrong.

Full-body cancer screening is a tool that can help us. It is not the only thing we should do. Full-body cancer screening should be used with methods to really make a difference.

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