This Fruit Can Take Care Of Your Sleep Issues; Find Out

It can decalcify the pineal gland, which is a tiny gland present in the brain that secretes the hormone melatonin. The hormone is produced in response to darkness and it helps with the timing of the circadian rhythm.

Sleep problems are quite common these days, when there is an increased focus on deep sleep of at least 7 to 8 hours every night. Sleeping well at night is directly linked to good health and overall well-being. It is connected to your metabolism and your mood. If you are able to catch a shut-eye every night, good for you. But for those who are struggling, know that there is an unlikely solution to your sleep problem: tamarind. Known as 'imli' in Hindi, this tropical fruit is rich in nutrients and, therefore, has many health benefits.

Nutritionist Ramita Kaur explained tamarind's association with sound sleep and good health in an Instagram post. According to her, tamarind can decalcify the pineal gland, which is a tiny gland present in the brain that secretes the hormone melatonin. The hormone is produced in response to darkness and it helps with the timing of the circadian rhythm (the 24-hour internal clock) and with sleep.

She added that tamarind helps in the decalcification process by "extracting fluoride from our skeletal and endocrine systems, which includes the pineal gland, and supporting the elimination process of the collected fluorine through bodily fluids". This, in turn, can release melatonin, which the body demands.

Kaur also said that tamarind detoxifies the pineal gland by moving out toxins and helping with deep and sound sleep.

Adding tamarind to the diet

According to the nutritionist, you can consume it either in its juice form by adding it to dals and veggies, or adding it to green juices. "Have it three days a week," she advised.

