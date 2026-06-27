Fruit juice at breakfast may raise children’s risk of high blood pressure by 35%, warns study

A new study suggests daily fruit juice at breakfast may increase children's future risk of high blood pressure. Expert urges parents to watch sugar intake early.

Fruit juice at breakfast (Image AI Generated)

A glass of fruit juice in the morning as a breakfast drink sounds like a good idea to many families. Parents see it as having vitamins and being good for children, since it is from fruit. But recent research has sparked concerns about children's assiduous fruit juice consumption.

Children who consume as little as one glass of fruit juice each day may be 35% more likely to face increased risk for high blood pressure as adults. High blood pressure can sometimes be called a "silent killer", there are no signs or symptoms to alert you, but it can cause damage to the heart, blood vessels, kidneys and brain over time.

What Did The Study Find?

More than 25,000 children and teenagers were followed for approximately 25 years in the long-term study. They were observed by researchers as they ate and drank, and then how many developed hypertension, or high blood pressure.

The results revealed that frequent consumption of fruit or drinks at least once a day carries a significantly greater risk of hypertension than less frequent consumption, less than once a week. A stronger association was shown for sugary drinks, such as pop and sports drinks, and high blood pressure.

However, scientists believe the issue is related to the level of sugar in fruit juice. Fruit juices are made from fruit, but they don't have the same fibre content as whole fruits, and contain naturally-occurring sugars.

Why is High Blood Pressure Dangerous?

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that hypertension may elevate the risk for heart disease, stroke and kidney disease. Because many people do not experience noticeable symptoms until significantly damaged, it's referred to as a "silent killer."

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Unhealthy diets that are high in sugar and processed food also can be a factor in increasing your blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Fruit Juice Vs Whole Fruits

Whole fruits are always better than fruit juices, health experts say. Whole fruits provide antioxidants, fibre, vitamins and minerals which are helpful to general health. Apple juice, conversely, may lead to higher levels of sugar and additional calories.

In a published meta-analysis examining the link between fruit juice and risk of diabetes, sugar-sweetened juices had been linked to increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

The Mayo Clinic urges children to enjoy water and whole fruits, rather than fruit juice. Also, it is recommended to limit portions of fruit juice as sugary drinks can have an impact on health and teeth in general, as recommended by the NHS.

What Should Parents Do?

Fruit juices are not to be avoided completely by parents, but care needs to be taken to ensure that they are consumed in appropriate amounts. Experts suggest:

Only drink small amounts of fruit juice

Serving sizes of 100% fruit juice without added sugar is an ideal option

Increasing whole fruit intake among children que

Providing water or milk at breakfast

Steer clear of soft drinks and bottles of sweets

There may be habits that happen throughout the day which have a long-term effect on the children's health. Switching away from sugary beverages for better alternatives may help to reduce risk of serious diseases later in life.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.