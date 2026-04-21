Fructose under fire: Research uncovers its link to disease pathways

New research highlights fructose's role in driving metabolic disease such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases etc. A team of scientists found that fructose promote fat storage, disrupts energy balance and may pose greater risks than other sugars.

A 3D visualization revealing how excess sugar disrupts metabolism, damages blood vessels and impacts liver health. (Image: AI Generated)

With sugar commonly being the scapegoat in the dietary villain narratives a new research study is throwing a twist in the tale. It turns out not all sugars act the same way in your body and one of them might actually be causing greater harm than we believed. A study that was recently published in Nature Metabolism has shed light on the unique role of fructose in driving disease which is beyond its identity as just another source of calories.

Fructose isn't just another sugar

The findings showed that scientists examined how dietary sweeteners like sucrose and high-fructose corn syrup can affect human health. Following the examination researchers note that although glucose and fructose are both found in the aforementioned types of sweeteners they say that fructose has unique metabolic effects which directly contribute to obesity and other medical conditions.

According to Richard Johnson MD, lead author of the study and professor at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus fructose is not like other calories. He said that it acts as a metabolic cue that facilitates fat production and storage in a manner that is fundamentally different to glucose.

Effects of fructose on the body

Based on the results, a team of scientists found that fructose metabolism does not follow major control processes in the body's energy-processing systems. This may cause greater fat synthesis, loss of cellular energy (ATP) and the production of substances that are associated with metabolic impairment.

In the long run these alterations might lead to Metabolic Syndrome which includes clusters of medical conditions such as obesity, insulin resistance and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. Several previous studies are in parallel with the new study, wherein the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that excessive consumption of sugars termed as free sugars could lead to increasing levels of obesity and diabetes across the globe.

Your body can make fructose

Among the most unexpected findings of the report is that the source of fructose is not limited to what we consume. Scientists are suggesting that your body can also produce fructose internally from glucose and therefore its impact on disease could be more widespread than what we know. This implies that in addition to the sweetened foods and drinks, the metabolic impacts of fructose might still be in action within the body.

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Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi told TheHealthsite.Com, "Fruits, honey and numerous processed foods all contain the naturally occurring sugar known as fructose. It has been observed that high consumption of fructose can lead to weight gain, increased levels of fat being stored in the liver i.e. developing NAFLD, insulin resistance and risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

"High intake of fructose also raises triglyceride levels and may negatively impact health in terms of cardiovascular disease. People can reduce their consumption of fructose and positively influence their overall health by reducing their intake of processed foods and eating whole fruit instead." These findings come at a time when the global rates of obesity and diabetes continue to rise rapidly. Experts have argued that although consumption of sugary drinks is decreasing in certain parts of the world, overall consumption of free sugar remains high.

This review identifies fructose as a key actor in metabolic health, as explained by Johnson. Its peculiar biological actions are important to comprehend to devise better strategies to prevent as well as treat metabolic disease. As research continues scientists indicate that minimizing extra sugar content and eating a balanced diet is non-negotiable.

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