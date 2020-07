The Arctic is warming up at least twice as fast as the rest of the world, say researchers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left experts around the world scratching their head to find a way to bring an end to this crisis. What if a wave of new diseases emerges amidst this tense situation? This could happen if we don't take action to reduce climate change and ensure that the Arctic ice remains frozen.

Scientists have warned that the thawing permafrost in the Arctic due to rapidly warming climate could unleash long-dormant microbes, which modern humans have never before grappled with. The Arctic is warming up at least twice as fast as the rest of the world, and the vanishing permafrost risks freeing pathogens that has laid dormant for tens or even hundreds of thousands of years. These microbes could lead to contagious diseases, they said.

The melting permafrost and its potential to unleash long-dormant microbes was discussed at a recent scientific conference. The scientists pointed out a dramatic loss of permafrost over the past two decades, and expressed concern over the planet's continuously increasing temperature.

Virologists at the Aix-Marseille University told Greenpeace’s investigative journalism outfit Unearthed that they have been to revive viruses out of ancient permafrost samples.

DNA viruses pose the biggest threat

Researchers have successfully reactivated ancient DNA viruses, which they say pose the biggest threat. DNA viruses can survive for longer periods of time in hostile conditions like permafrost. But RNA viruses are fragile and more susceptible to damage from such conditions. The novel coronavirus responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is an RNA virus. Spanish flu is also caused by an RNA virus. On the other hand DNA viruses are responsible for diseases like smallpox, herpes, and the chickenpox.

Not only the thawing permafrost, but also increased human and animal activity in areas which have long been very sparsely populated, can increase the risk of potential viral outbreaks, said the virologists.

Climate change can increase deadly disease outbreaks

Researchers have also warned that climate change could lead to a greater spread of infectious diseases via animals and other organisms. The COVID-19 pandemic is believed to be a result of environmental degradation. Exploitation of natural resources increases interactions between wild species and humans, which allows viruses to cross between species. This is leading to rapid spread of zoonotic diseases like COVID-19, according to experts. They noted that emergence of new diseases is higher when humans and wildlife interact. For example, clearance of the Amazon rainforest is believed to be the cause of increasing cases of malaria. Here’s the link. As more people are settling closer to mosquito-infested areas, their chance of getting malaria increases.

Climate change will make new areas suitable for survival of disease-carrying species and facilitate spread of diseases. There is a concern among the researchers that climate change could cause an increase in Ebola rates over the next 50 years. So, reducing the climate change and environmental degradation if the best way to prevent disease outbreak.