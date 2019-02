Do you feel pain in your shoulders? Do you get the feeling that your shoulder is too tight to do any kind of movement? You could be suffering from frozen shoulder. Frozen shoulder is a condition that can make the shoulders partially or completely immovable. Some of the most common risk factors for frozen shoulder or shoulder pain are: type 2 diabetes, epilepsy, injury to the shoulder joint, shoulder surgery, old age, thyroid problems and cervical disc disease. All these conditions can up your chance of getting frozen shoulder or shoulder pain. The best way to prevent this is by managing the above-mentioned diseases. Physiotherapy along with medications is usually how frozen shoulder is treated. You must also ensure that you do a few yoga asanas and exercises to keep your joints active and prevent frozen shoulder:

Shoulder rotation: While sitting in a cross-legged pose, place your palms on your shoulders and rotate your shoulders slowly, first clockwise (10 times) and then anti-clockwise (10 times). Try and ensure that your elbows touch lightly at the apex of every rotation.

Bhujangasana or Cobra pose: To do this pose, lie down and stretch your legs back. Spread your hands on the floor under your shoulders. Press the tops of the feet and thighs and the pubis firmly into the floor. Inhale and straighten the arms to lift the chest off the floor. Lift your body and hold the pose anywhere from 15 to 30 seconds, breathing easily. Release back to the floor while exhaling.

Lateral shoulder rotation: To do this pose, stand straight and stretch your arms outside, keeping them straight and at the shoulder level. Rotate them one by one, first in clockwise, then anticlockwise direction, 10 times each.

Purvottanasana: To do this, sit on the floor with your legs together and extended outwards. Place your hands a few inches behind your hips, on the floor, with your fingers pointing towards your body. Breathing in, press your feet and hands onto the floor while you lift your hips up until your torso is parallel to the floor. Bring your shoulder blades down and tilt your head backwards. Breathe normally as you hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds. Then slowly lower your body down to get out of the pose.

Please ensure that you are consulting with your physiotherapist or yoga teacher before doing any of these yoga asanas.