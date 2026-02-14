Frozen Salmon Recalled In 7 States Amid Listeria Threat, Serious Health Risks You Should Know

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Listeria Outbreak: Slade Gorton & Co., Inc., a leading American importer, manufacturer and distributor of fresh and frozen seafood product is recalling salmon produced by Wellsley Farms in seven states due to a listeria contamination. According to reports, the recalled salmon was sold only in BJ's Wholesale Club in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia from 31st January to 7th February.
As per the FDA, the food is packaged in 2-lb bags with the logo of Wellsley Farms and Farm-Raised Atlantic Salmon on the front. Additionally, the UPC, i.e., 888670025963 and the recalled lot number, i.e., 3896, are on the reverse of the bag, right below the cooking instructions and Nutrition Facts panel.
A press statement released by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) read, "Slade Gorton & Co., Inc, is recalling lot 3896 of Wellsley Farms Farm-Raised Atlantic Salmon sold in 2-lb bags at BJ's Wholesale Club stores due to the potential for the product to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
The agency also notes that although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhoea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Therefore, consumers who have symptoms of Listeria infection should consult a health care provider. As of now, there are no reports of illnesses linked to these potential claims.
"If you've eaten a food that's been recalled because of a listeria outbreak, watch for symptoms of illness. Call your healthcare professional if you have a fever, muscle aches, upset stomach or loose stools. The same goes for illness after eating foods that might be tainted. These include foods made with unpasteurized milk or poorly heated hot dogs or deli meats. Let your healthcare professional know what you ate," Mayo Clinic states. Here are some simple safety food guidelines you can follow to protect yourself from a Listeria outbreak:
