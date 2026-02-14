Frozen Salmon Recalled In 7 States Amid Listeria Threat, Serious Health Risks You Should Know

Listeria Outbreak: Slade Gorton & Co., Inc., a leading American importer, manufacturer and distributor of fresh and frozen seafood product is recalling salmon produced by Wellsley Farms in seven states due to a listeria contamination. According to reports, the recalled salmon was sold only in BJ's Wholesale Club in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia from 31st January to 7th February.

Frozen Salmon Recalled In Seven US States

As per the FDA, the food is packaged in 2-lb bags with the logo of Wellsley Farms and Farm-Raised Atlantic Salmon on the front. Additionally, the UPC, i.e., 888670025963 and the recalled lot number, i.e., 3896, are on the reverse of the bag, right below the cooking instructions and Nutrition Facts panel.

A press statement released by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) read, "Slade Gorton & Co., Inc, is recalling lot 3896 of Wellsley Farms Farm-Raised Atlantic Salmon sold in 2-lb bags at BJ's Wholesale Club stores due to the potential for the product to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."

Serious Health Risks Linked To Listeria

The agency also notes that although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhoea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Therefore, consumers who have symptoms of Listeria infection should consult a health care provider. As of now, there are no reports of illnesses linked to these potential claims.

Tips To Stay Safe From Listeria Outbreak

"If you've eaten a food that's been recalled because of a listeria outbreak, watch for symptoms of illness. Call your healthcare professional if you have a fever, muscle aches, upset stomach or loose stools. The same goes for illness after eating foods that might be tainted. These include foods made with unpasteurized milk or poorly heated hot dogs or deli meats. Let your healthcare professional know what you ate," Mayo Clinic states. Here are some simple safety food guidelines you can follow to protect yourself from a Listeria outbreak:

Keep things clean: Ensure to wash your hands with soap and water before and after you handle or prepare food. Healthcare professionals suggest scrubbing well for at least 20 seconds. Additionally, after cooking, use soap and hot water to wash the utensils, cutting boards and other surfaces you prepared food on. Scrub raw vegetables: Clean raw vegetables before you eat, peel, cut or cook the vegetables. You can also use a scrub brush to brush the produce under plenty of running water. Do not rinse raw meat or poultry: Avoid rinsing meat or poultry to prevent bacteria from spreading to other surfaces in the kitchen. Cook your food thoroughly: Do not eat foods that are half-cooked. Use a food thermometer to make sure your meat, poultry and egg dishes are cooked to a safe temperature. Refrigerate food: Always keep perishable foods in the fridge from spoiling. Set your refrigerator temperature to 40 degrees F or below. Keep your freezer at 0 degrees F or lower.

