From yoga to panchakarma: The complete healing approach at Patanjali Yogpeeth

At Patanjali Yogpeeth its distinctive features is treating patients based on individual body type, i.e. Vata, Pitta and Kapha along with specific health conditions and sensitivities.

Waking up to a loud alarm then rushing through the day with back to back commitments and ending the night scrolling endlessly on mobile phones these habits have become a familiar routine for many. From early morning meetings to late night fatigue the day often follows a fixed and repetitive pattern with little room for rest or self care.

Healthcare professionals say such monotonous and stressful lifestyles like poor lifestyle habits, irregular sleep and lack of physical activity can gradually impact overall wellbeing resulting in increased conditions like thyroid imbalance, diabetes and menstrual irregularities. In many cases people turn to multiple medications throughout the day in an attempt to manage these issues. However over reliance on medicines without addressing the root cause may not always provide long term relief.

It is in this context that institutions like Patanjali Yogpeeth founded by Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev and Ayurvedic Practitioner Acharya Balkrishna have gained attention for promoting a more holistic approach to health. The centre which is located in Haridwar focuses on combining yoga, Ayurveda, naturopathy and Panchakarma therapies to address illnesses at their root.

Start the day with yoga and pranayama

Unlike conventional routines that begin with alarms and tea mornings at Patanjali Yogpeeth typically start with yoga and pranayama in a large hall which accommodates thousands of people who practise yoga and pranayama daily under guided sessions. This practice is believed to help calm both the body and mind setting the tone for the rest of the day. Following a yoga session Ayurvedic doctors treat the patient's illness as per the schedule.

Personalised treatment approach

One of the key features highlighted at the centre is its personalised treatment model where patients are not given a standard set of medicines but are provided tailored treatment based on individual body type, i.e. Vata, Pitta and Kapha along with specific health conditions and sensitivities. The environment at Patanjali Yogpeeth is described as much calmer and more supportive which may contribute to mental wellbeing during treatment.

Diseases treated in Patanjali Yogpeeth

Some of the common diseases that are treated through a combination of yoga, dietary changes and herbal remedies include such as high blood pressure, diabetes and thyroid disorders. For instance the centre promotes yoga and pranayama to support blood pressure management while dietary adjustments and herbal preparations are included in diabetes care. Interestingly special yoga practices are also recommended for thyroid balance.

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Process of the treatment involved

Treatment at the centre typically follows a process based on the patient's condition. Here's a step by step treatment process:

Understand the nature of the body: Ayurvedic practitioners assess the patient's body Focuses on what you consume: Followed by dietary modifications often involving a sattvic diet with minimal oil and spices Stretches: Yoga and pranayama are considered essential parts of the routine usually practised early in the morning between 4:00 am and 4:30 am Ayurvedic medicines: Conditions like the kidney, diabetes and other diseases are treated with herbs at Patanjali Yogpeeth Therapies: Panchakarma is often recommended while treating conditions like diabetes and thyroid.

Patanjali Yogpeeth is a place where patients are treated based on symptoms targeting underlying causes through lifestyle changes, traditional therapies and holistic care.

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