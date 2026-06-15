From withdrawal to unexplained weight loss: 7 early signs of elder abuse every family should know

What are the most common, yet often ignored signs that indicates elder abuse? Read on to know what expert wants you to know about spotting neglect, isolation and financial exploitation.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 15, 2026 10:44 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Nimitt Nagda

Elder Abuse Symptoms: 7 Warning Signs of Neglect, Emotional Abuse and Financial Exploitation

Are you aware? Elder abuse tends to start with warning signs that tend to often go unnoticed. Recognising these early indicators can help families protect the health, dignity, and well-being of their elderly loved ones. Here, the expert helps to identify the early signs of elderly abuse.

How to Identify Early Signs of Elder Abuse Before It Becomes Serious

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Nimitt Nagda, Internal Medicine Expert, Zynova Shalby Hospital, explained that as people grow older, they tend to become more dependent on family members, caregivers, or support staff to perform their day-to-day activities with ease. While the family members and even the caregivers provide compassionate care, sometimes, the elderly people may feel neglected, lonely, frustrated, emotionally mistreated, financially exploited, or even physically abused.

Elderly abuse is common in India and can go underreported, as the elderly population may be embarrassed or unable to communicate their concerns and may suffer in silence. Hence, identifying the warning signs early can make a huge difference in ensuring their safety and quality of life.

Why Elder Abuse Often Goes Unnoticed in Families

A sudden change in behaviour or mood can also indicate elderly abuse. An elderly person who would otherwise seem jovial may suddenly become anxious, withdrawn, fearful, or unusually quiet, which can be stressful. They may avoid eating food or doing activities they liked doing earlier.

Social Isolation Can Be a Red Flag for Elder Abuse

Neglect is another common form of elder abuse. Warning signs in the elderly tend to include poor hygiene, unwashed clothes, dehydration, weight loss, untreated medical conditions, or even missed medications. Families should make sure to take into consideration various factors such as changes in living conditions, like cleanliness, unsafe surroundings, or inadequate food supplies.

Financial Exploitation Is a Common but Overlooked Form of Elder Abuse

Financial abuse is also common among the elderly. Unexpected withdrawals from bank accounts, missing valuables, sudden changes in wills or financial documents are also a kind of exploitation. If elders are prevented from meeting other family members, friends, or participating in social activities, then it is also a kind of abuse. Elderly abuse can harm physical and emotional health. Elderly people should be encouraged to have open conversations, and everyone should treat them with much-needed love, respect, care, and compassion.

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